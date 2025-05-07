Dak Prescott officially has no excuses as Cowboys trade for George Pickens

Dak Prescott will return from his hamstring injury and have a new weapon on offense, as the Dallas Cowboys traded for George Pickens. The deal went down on Wednesday morning, as the Cowboys sent a third and fifth-round pick in exchange for George Pickens and a sixth-rounder.

Honestly, that is a great deal for the Cowboys. Pickens is a WR1-caliber player, and they essentially gave up a pick just inside the top-100 for his services.

Dallas now finally gets a viable weapon to pair with CeeDee Lamb, as this was something they were searching for. And now that this trade is done, it's safe to say that QB Dak Prescott has no more excuses.

Full trade: The #Cowboys traded a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder to the #Steelers in exchange for WR George Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick. pic.twitter.com/YGaK5itS4s — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 7, 2025

It's time for Dak Prescott to perform

And it's not that he hasn't, but the Cowboys are paying him $60 million per year and have now given him a strong offensive line, enough running back talent to field an efficient unit, and one of the best WR duos in the NFL. I am of the opinion that Prescott has sometimes gotten too much hate, and I believe this is because he is the starting QB of the Dallas Cowboys.

But this team has had limited playoff success during his tenure, and outside of the shiny regular season statistics, how is Prescott any different than, let's say, Kirk Cousins? There is still time for Prescott to put this team on his back and lead them on a deep playoff run in 2025.

There's enough talent on either side of the ball for Dallas to win double-digit games and at least earn a Wild Card spot, and if it's another year where the Cowboys aren't in the playoffs or they get bounced out in the first round, what would that say about Dak Prescott?

It's time for him and the offense to turn it up a notch.