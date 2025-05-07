The Denver Broncos shocked the NFL world and won 10 games in 2024. Can they do that again in the 2025 NFL Season? Many eyes will be on the Denver Broncos and if they and Bo Nix are able to take a year two leap together.

If so, this team could propel into Super Bowl contention and put the entire league on notice, and this could also put them in contention for the AFC West title. Well, few things matter more than the opponents, and with the May 14th schedule release date coming soon, we'll know when the Broncos play their opponents in 2025.

Let's get into the Denver Broncos opponents and their home/away splits for the 2025 NFL Season.

2025 NFL Schedule Release: Full list of the Denver Broncos opponents

Home

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Dallas Cowboys

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Giants

Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals

Green Bay Packers

The Denver Broncos do have some very winnable games on their home schedule. They won two out of their three home divisional games in 2024, so they could absolutely do that again. And games against the Cowboys, Jaguars, Giants, and Titans could alll be reasonable wins as well. It would not shock me to see the Broncos dropping just two or three teams, winning at least six of their nine home games.

And given that this slate is on the easier side and how good the AFC is, winning at least six is probably a requirement if they want to get back into the postseason.

Away

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

New York Jets

The away schedule also has some winnable games, as the Denver Broncos did draw the AFC South schedule for 2025. The toughest away games are obviously the Chiefs, Chargers, Commanders, and Eagles. Denver winning two of those would be an ideal scenario, as they could quite easily capture victories against the Texans, Colts, and Jets.

When you look at their schedule for 2025, a path to another 10-win season is very much on the table.