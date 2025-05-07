2025 NFL Schedule: Way too early playoff projections for the AFC

The NFL Schedule Release is on May 14th, so let's trot out some AFC playoff seeding projections to celebrate. The AFC could truly be a historically good conference in 2025, and it was certainly looking that way for 2024, but some unexpectedly bad teams ended up throwing a curveball within the conference.

Teams like the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Jacksonville Jaguars were perhaps a bit worse than expected when it was all said and done, but if we have an optimistic view about most of these teams, this conference is going to be a bloodbath.

With the schedule coming out in about a week, let's whip up some AFC playoff seeding predictions.

2025 NFL Season: Playoff seeding predictions for the AFC

No. 1 Seed: Buffalo Bills

With a schedule on the easier side in the 2025 NFL Season and likely the best roster in the conference, it would be a shock if the Buffalo Bills did not again win the AFC East and even secure the top seed in the conference.

No. 2 Seed: Baltimore Ravens

There really isn't anything to indicate that the Baltimore Ravens can't earn another top seed in the AFC. They're easily the best team in the division and are simply turning into regular season juggernauts.

No. 3 Seed: Denver Broncos

Let's get bold here and predict that the Denver Broncos are finally able to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, winning the division and earning the no. 3 seed in the AFC. Denver has not won the division since the 2015 NFL Season.

No. 4 Seed: Houston Texans

The Houston Texans should have no issues winning the AFC South for a third year in a row, but the bigger question with this team is if they did enough to take that next step and jump into contender status for 2025 and beyond.

No. 5 Seed: Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs could lose the division in the 2025 NFL Season, but it would be a shock to see them totally fall out of the AFC playoff picture. They'll still make it this coming season but may have to settle for the fifth seed, which means they are traveling for the Wild Card Round.

No. 6 Seed: Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals simply have to field an average defense to be good enough to make the postseason in 2025. It's actually impressive that this team managed to win five games in a row but missed the playoffs by an entire game.

It's really all about the defense for this upcoming season. They should be better - and better enough to earn a Wild Card berth.

No. 7 Seed: Jacksonville Jaguars

There seems to be an unexpected playoff team in each conference every season. For the 2025 NFL Season in the AFC, give me the Jacksonville Jaguars, who hired a new head coach, new GM, and drafted Travis Hunter with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the roster not being as bad as you may think, an offensive-led team could scrape together nine wins and do enough to earn the final playoff spot in the AFC.