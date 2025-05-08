2025 NFL Schedule Release: Regular season games we'd love as the Super Bowl

Bills @ Eagles

The Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles was almost this year's Super Bowl, and I do believe that most of the NFL world wanted to see the Bills instead of the Kansas City Chiefs, who has made the Super Bowl three years in a row. Buffalo and Philly are two of the most devoted football towns in the league, and each fanbase is a bit crazy if you ask me.

It would be a total slug-fest, as both squads are properly built from the inside, out. The Buffalo Bills did have the best OL in the NFL in 2024 depending on who you ask, but the Eagles may also have held that honor in the eyes of some.

Given how close Buffalo has come to getting to the big time over the last half-decade, you have to wonder if they are legitimately on the cusp of doing it in 2025. Can they slay the dragon and get past the Kansas City Chiefs, and can the Eagles avoid a Super Bowl hangover in the 2025 NFL Season?

Lions @ Ravens

Both the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens were in the NFL Divisional Round in the 2024 NFL Season but lost. The Lions have Ravens have really been desperate for legitimate playoff success. Heck, both teams were in their respective conference championship games in 2023, so they have gotten close.

The Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens are a lot different in that Jared Goff is a pure pocket passer, and Lamar Jackson is the best dual-threat QB in the history of the NFL. It would be a clash of different offenses and different cultures.

Jared Goff was in the Super Bowl all the way back in the 2018 NFL Season, but Lamar Jackson has never been able to lead the Ravens to the big game. Would this be an appealing Super Bowl in the 2025 NFL Season?