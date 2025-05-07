The two most important people down on an NFL field are the head coach and the starting QB. Let's rank the best duos in the NFL for 2025. Without being stable at both positions, no NFL team is going to win much.

Now yes, having an average head coach-quarterback duo can be something that wins games from time to time, but as we see in today's NFL, being well-coached and quarterbacked at a high level is simply the formula now.

As we creep toward the start of the 2025 NFL Season in a few months, the best and most elite duos in the NFL are obvious. Let's rank the 10 best here.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best head coach-quarterback duos for 2025

10. DeMeco Ryans - CJ Stroud

Winning 20 regular season games in their first two years together, along with two division titles and two playoff wins, CJ Stroud and DeMeco Ryans are absolutely one of the best duos in the NFL. They're currently both 'good' at what they do but could propel to elite status in 2025.

9. Matt LaFleur - Jordan Love

Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love went 11-6 during the 2024 NFL Season and could be on the cusp of something special, and by the time the 2025 NFL Season ends, they could be the best head coach-quarterback duo in the NFC North, one of the best divisions in football.

8. Zac Taylor - Joe Burrow

Each time the Cincinnati Bengals have made the postseason, they have, at minimum, reached the AFC Championship Game, so this duo is lethal when the postseason starts. They haven't been to the playoffs since 2022, though.

7. Nick Sirianni - Jalen Hurts

Winning the Super Bowl this past season, Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts absolutely benefit from one of the best and deepest rosters in the NFL, and unquestionably the best GM in the NFL. Frankly, Sirianni isn't even the best coach on his own team, and I am not sure Jalen Hurts is one of the 10 best players on the Eagles roster.

However, they have won a ton of games together and deserve a spot on this list.

6. Dan Quinn - Jayden Daniels

Dan Quinn and Jayden Daniels feel like an eventual Super Bowl-winning duo if you ask me. The two won 14 total games in the 2024 NFL Season and could emerge as Super Bowl favorites for 2025. There aren't many duos in the NFL more rock-solid than Quinn and Daniels right now.