2025 NFL Schedule Release: Strength of schedule rankings for all 32 teams

16. Los Angeles Rams - .491

I love the Los Angeles Rams as a team that could win the Super Bowl in 2025. Don't sleep on them this year.

15. Houston Texans - .481

If the Houston Texans offensive line is just average in 2025, they'll vault to contender status.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - .481

Can the Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep their residency atop the NFC South in 2025?

13. Atlanta Falcons - .478

Michael Penix Jr perhaps taking a leap forward in 2025 could propel the Atlanta Falcons to the NFC South title.

12. Miami Dolphins - .474

Tua Tagovailoa's health is obviously the big factor here for the Miami Dolphins. Can he play a full 17 games in 2025?

11. Seattle Seahawks - .474

Getting worse this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks are likely the worst team in the NFC West and may not have a path to a winning record in 2025, even with an easier schedule.

10. Buffalo Bills - .467

The Buffalo Bills having one of the 10 easiest schedules in the NFL could be what this team needs to secure the top seed in the AFC and perhaps make a Super Bowl run.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars - .467

Second overall pick Travis Hunter and first-year head coach Liam Coen could bring the missing juice for this franchise in 2025.

8. Indianapolis Colts - .464

Maybe the worst QB room in the NFL, the Indianapolis Colts at least have one of the easiest schedules in the league, but that may not matter.

7. New York Jets - .460

I am not sure Justin Fields is capable of leading an NFL franchise for 17 games, so we'll see how many games the Jets can win in the 2025 season.

6. Arizona Cardinals - .457

Sitting at 6-4 at one point in the 2024 NFL Season, the Arizona Cardinals rebuilt their defensive line and have an easier schedule for the coming season. Watch out for this team.

5. Carolina Panthers - .457

Watch out for the Carolina Panthers in 2025, as Bryce Young looked quite good following his benching in 2024.

4. Tennessee Titans - .450

Cam Ward will have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL, so that could help him transition into league during his rookie season.

3. New England Patriots - .429

With how much talent they added this offseason and a new coach in Mike Vrabel, the New England Patriots are absolutely a candidate to breakout in 2025.

2. New Orleans Saints - .419

Even with the second-easiest schedule in the NFL for 2025, the New Orleans Saints aren't going to win many games and will be a disaster.

1. San Francisco 49ers - .415

The honor of having the easiest schedule in the NFL for the 2025 season belongs to the San Francisco 49ers, a team in a bit of transition this offseason.