NFL Power Rankings: Saints and Colts in freefall ahead of schedule release

The 2025 NFL Schedule Release is right around the corner, so let's unveil our latest power rankings with this in mind. We'll finally know which teams plan when for the 2025 NFL Season, as the release of the entire schedule is right around the corner. We do have some legimate schedule leaks, though.

We know that the Dallas Cowboys are traveling to Philadelphia to play the Eagles as the first regular season game of the 2025 NFL Season. More leaks will come in between now and when the schedule release is done.

Let's unveil our latest power rankings with a couple of teams in a freefall ahead of the schedule release.

NFL Power Rankings: Latest rankings ahead of 2025 schedule release

32. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have as bad of a QB room as the NFL has ever seen and just don't have a lot on paper to indicate to the rest of the league that they'll be better than the worst team in the league. The Browns are surely looking toward the 2026 NFL Draft.

31. New Orleans Saints

The retirement of Derek Carr has thrown the New Orleans Saints into a freefall in our latest NFL power rankings. They are 31st and may end up starting rookie QB Tyler Shough in the 2025 NFL Season.

30. Tennessee Titans

Taking Cam Ward with the first overall pick may have been what the Tennessee Titans needed to get their franchise on a decent track, but they still have everything to prove and are low in our latest power rankings.

29. New York Giants

Adding Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Jaxson Dart to the QB room in the 2025 NFL Offseason, the New York Giants overhauled their QB room but still have lingering questions at the most important position in all of sports.

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

Mason Rudolph and Will Howard headline one of the league's worst QB rooms. There is no reason for us to rank the Pittsburgh Steelers any higher - they are, right now, a directionless disaster.

27. Indianapolis Colts

Another team in a freefall ahead of the NFL schedule release, the Indianapolis Colts 2025 season may hinge on Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson, which is never a place that any NFL team wants to be in. It could be a long year for Indy.

26. New York Jets

The New York Jets have a bad QB situation at the moment - let's not overthink this team - they aren't winning may games with Justin Fields under center. No NFL team would, to be honest.

25. Seattle Seahawks

Another team that doesn't seem to have a clear-cut direction, the Seattle Seahawks roster got worse this offseason, as they fall to 25th in our latest NFL power rankings.