With the 2025 NFL schedule release right around the corner, let's talk about three teams whose seasons are truly over before they even began. It's never a good thing to truly have no hope for the coming season, but for these three teams, the hope truly isn't there.

And with how tough it is to build a winner in the NFL, there will always be bottom-tier teams. The NFL schedule release is officially on May 14th, but we do know the strength of schedule for teams, and many primetime games have been officially announced. Here is the strength of schedule for all 32 teams in the 2025 season:

All 32 teams' strength of schedule next season 📊 @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/1O4bEFH2cl — NFL (@NFL) May 9, 2025

With this in mind, let's dive into three teams who truly have nothing going for them in 2025.

2025 NFL Schedule: These teams' seasons are over before they even begin

New York Giants

Not only are the New York Giants arguably the worst team in the NFL, but they also have the league's toughest schedule. With a bad starting QB in Russell Wilson and a rookie in Jaxson Dart who clearly isn't going to be ready for Week 1 action, the Giants truly have nothing going for them.

I mean sure, the pass rush is going to be good, but that's really it...

New York might scrape together three or four wins at most in 2025, positioning itself nicely for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dallas Cowboys

Another team with a brutal schedule for 2025, the Dallas Cowboys downgraded at head coach and really didn't make many notable moves this offseason that drastically improved their roster. They were essentially forced to trade for George Pickens, who is a good player, but does come with some personality baggage.

With them now being the third-best team in the NFC East and clearly not a playoff team in the NFC, Dallas is going to struggle to finish with a winning record.

Cleveland Browns

Yet another bad team with a tougher schedule in the 2025 NFL Season, the Cleveland Browns brought the circus to the QB room and will probably end up starting at least three of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel in the coming season.

However, the Browns roster is still shaky, and they are weakest at the most important positon in all of sports. It's not hard to see why this team isn't going to amount to much - they are surely building for 2026 and beyond.