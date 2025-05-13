3 NFL rookie quarterbacks who could be one and done in 2025

The NFL is always a "what have you done for me lately?" league. Teams are ruthless when it comes to making coaching changes, general manager changes, or quarterback changes. Guys don't get three full years to prove themselves anymore. If you play at a replaceable level, you're going to get replaced.

The 2025 NFL Draft class at the quarterback position was not exactly star-studded. Pundits felt like Cam Ward, the #1 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans, would have probably ranked 5th or 6th among the quarterback prospects that came out in 2024. And that's considering how (wrongfully) low many of them were on Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix.

But that's neither here nor there.

If you can't prove yourself immediately in the NFL, you run the risk of ownership stepping in and demanding changes get made. There are plenty of players in this year's rookie class who are under pressure to perform right away or risk being replaced by the talented incoming 2026 NFL Draft class.

3 rookie quarterbacks in danger of going one-and-done in 2025

1. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

The New York Giants put Jaxson Dart in a really tough position. They signed Russell Wilson to a big-money deal in free agency (big enough, let's say) and essentially guaranteed him the starting gig. Even if Russ isn't guaranteed the starting job for the entire 2025 season, Jaxson Dart is not going to be getting the requisite number of reps to play early on, because those reps are going to Wilson.

At some point, it feels like Dart is going to get a chance to play, but will it be too little, too late at that point? The brain trust of GM Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll feels like it is entering the 2025 season on very thin ice. What happens if those guys get fired after the year and Dart didn't get as many reps as he could have?

What happens if the Giants end up getting the #1 pick in next year's draft with their choice of QB prospects?

Everything is leading up to Dart needing to maximize his opportunity this year, or else...

2. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

There is perhaps nobody in the league with more of a golden opportunity this year than Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. And simultaneously, no "high" draft pick at quarterback from this class feels more replaceable.

Shough was a second-round pick by the Saints in relatively predictable fashion. The news of Derek Carr's retirement was still pretty shocking, but people didn't expect him to be available this season. Not even the Saints, obviously.

Shough is going to be 26 years old at the start of the 2025 season, which is not really a big deal all things considered, but it could influence future QB decisions made by the Saints if he's not up to the task this year.

And he's going to get a chance to play.

Shough is not well-liked by the NFL Draft community, but seemingly had a lot of fans in actual NFL buildings. Maybe he's truly putting things together at the exact right time. The Saints are not going to pin whatever happens this year on Kellen Moore, but Shough will be an easy scapegoat if things go wrong.

3. Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

It feels a little unfair to put Shedeur Sanders on this list, but he definitely fits the bill. The Cleveland Browns have the second-worst quarterback room in the league right now (behind the Saints) and I believe Sanders is the best one they've got.

The Browns would be fools not to get Sanders out on the field at some point this season and see what they've got, and this is another situation where the franchise is on. the brink of being in a total reset from the top down. Even with Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski getting extensions last year, they'll be two years removed from those deals and the Browns have never been the types to shy away from making sweeping changes.

Sanders is in a rough position because even as a 5th-round pick, he's going to be judged like a 1st-round pick by most.