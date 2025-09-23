NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Updated MVP ladder power rankings

It is very early, but the MVP ladder is something we'll continue to pay attention to each week. Which player is the favorite thus far? The MVP race is kind-of-sort-of beginning to become clear, but it's also not at the same time.

MVP ladder power rankings following Week 3 action in the 2025 NFL Season

5. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Maybe the best pure runner in the NFL, Jonathan Taylor has rushed for 338 yards and three touchdowns through just three weeks. Currently, Taylor is on pace for 17 rushing touchdowns and a whopping 1,915 yards. It is going to be extremely difficult for a running back to win the MVP, so Taylor might have to break the single-season rushing record and touchdown record for that to happen, but it's not impossible.

4. Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield is an excellent quarterback, period. He's been money in the clutch and simply keeps winning. Mayfield has turned his career around since arriving in Tampa Bay and has had his Buccaneers' teams atop the division.

With how bad the NFC South looks yet again, the Bucs are going to run away with the title and another top-4 seed in the playoffs. The main issue I have had with Mayfield and the Bucs is what I believe to be a limited ceiling. As solid as this team is, the do of Baker Mayfield and Todd Bowles isn't exactly scaring opponents in the postseason.

3. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are 3-0 on the season with three wins in the AFC West. They could not be in a better spot through three weeks if they tried, and it's honestly the most ideal spot for any team to be in.

The Chargers simply have to not mess this up, and they'll win the AFC West. If that does happen, Justin Herbert could win his first MVP award.

2. Daniel Jones, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts shockingly find themselves 3-0. Jones is playing the best football of his career by far, and all it might have taken was to get out of New York. I can only imagine how Giants' fans must feel seeing as they are 0-3 with Russell Wilson under center.

Jones doesn't yet have the 'street cred' to be a legitimate MVP favorite, but we'd not be doing proper analysis if we did not include him in our rankings.

1. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

The reigning MVP has his team off to a strong 3-0 start, and for the most part, the MVP award does go to the starting quarterback on the best team in the NFL. Right now, that might just be Josh Allen. There has been a repeat MVP in recent NFL history, so it's not super uncommon to see it happen.

The Bills also have an easier schedule and should win the AFC East with perhaps more than a month left of the 2025 NFL Season. Allen is first in our MVP power rankings.