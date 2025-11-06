2025 NFL Season: 3 most disappointing teams as Week 10 approaches

There is a ton of parity in the NFL, and with that, we've seen some wild finishes in games this year and teams that have been a lot better or a lot worse than expected. Whether it's a QB sophomore slump, sophomore breakout, injuries, new coaches, or something in between all of that, teams typically differ year-to-year, and that's the beauty of this league.

We have now officially crossed the halfway point of the season, as Week 10 begins soon, and the NFL hierarchy has just about worked itself out. The best and worst teams in the NFL have sorted themselves out at this point, and there really shouldn't be a ton of change on that front.

Let's check out the biggest disappointments this year and talk about them.

Which teams have been the biggest disappointment thus far?

Washington Commanders (3-6)

It's hard to overstate how much of a disappointment the Washington Commanders have been this year. This team got within one game of the Super Bowl in the 2024 NFL Season and went 12-5 in the regular season. Quarterback Jayden Daniels was simply magical and honestly ended the year as a top-5 QB in the eyes of some.

However, the 2025 season has not only been a year to forget, but it's also exposing some harsh truths about the roster - GM Adam Peters hasn't necessarily done a great job at building up this team outside of Daniels. This is the oldest roster in the league. They're banged up on both sides of the ball and just do not have a ton of top-end talent.

Daniels hasn't been able to stay healthy this year, either, and it's to the point that this franchise would be better off shutting Daniels down for the rest of the season and trying to retool this team for 2026 and beyond.