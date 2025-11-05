5 teams guaranteed to lose in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL Season

The NFL hierarchy is pretty well-defined at this point, as the worst teams in the NFL are going to stay that way, and the best will do the same. There is a pretty large 'middle class' in the league. Many of the four and five-win teams are good at a few things but are flawed overall.

That group will end up having a huge impact on how the playoff pictures look in a couple months from now. Throughout the first half of the season, we have seen some major upsets, and there are bound to be some more, but for these five teams, they will have losses coming their way in Week 10.

Let's get into our latest slate of teams guaranteed to lose as Week 10 quickly approaches.

These teams are guaranteed to lose in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL Season

The Las Vegas Raiders won their first game of the 2025 NFL Season but have since gone 1-6. This team simply isn't good at anything but losing, and much of the blame has to fall on Pete Carroll, as Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty coming to Vegas were surely his moves.

Vegas is again a struggling franchise with a bad roster, bad QB play, bad coaching, and in need of another refresh. With Carrol well into his 70s at this point, you have to wonder if this could be his only year with the team. On the flip side, the Denver Broncos have won six games in a row and have not lost at home in over a calendar year. Vegas just doesn't have the talent on either side of the ball to hang with the Broncos.

Atlanta Falcons (@ Indianapolis Colts, Germany)

Both Atlanta and Indianapolis lost in Week 9, but that obviously can't be the case in Week 10. Indy is still 7-2 on the season and sport one of the best rosters in the NFL. They also swung a major trade for Sauce Gardner on Tuesday. On the flip side, while Atlanta has a good bit of roster talent, the coaching is simply not there. The Colts are going to take care of business against a bad team. They'll respond well to a loss.