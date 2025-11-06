2025 NFL Season: 3 most disappointing teams as Week 10 approaches

Cincinnati Bengals (3-6)

Yet again, the Cincinnati Bengals have been a huge disappointment, but this team has deeper issues than what is put on the field. The ownership and front office is notoriously cheap, short-staffed, and poorly-run overall. It feels like they have had the same exact front office set up for decades now.

That has spilled over into the roster. Cincy has not fielded a playoff-caliber roster in years, and they are constantly struggling in the trenches and have always struggled to protect Joe Burrow, who has suffered yet another season-ending injury.

Cincy is tracking to miss the playoffs for the third year in a row - they last made the postseason in 2022, and in the two years they have been to the playoffs in the Joe Burrow era, they have at least advanced to the AFC Championship Game.

It's time we stop looking at Cincy as an AFC contender; they are now three years removed from being one. Until Cincy gets serious up top, this team is going to continue to suffer. The 2025 season has to be especially frustrating, as they had managed to get out to the first 2-0 start in the Zac Taylor era, but Burrow got hurt in their second game and has not played since.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. The Las Vegas Raiders overhauled a lot this past offseason, as their three big moves were hiring Pete Carroll, trading for Geno Smith, and drafting Ashton Jeanty. The personnel moves were clearly Carroll's, but his old-school style of coaching just isn't working.

Carroll likely envisioned that the Raiders could get efficient, competent QB play from Geno Smith and run the heck out of the ball, but the rest of the roster is a disaster, and they happen to be in one of the best divisions in the NFL with three slam-dunk teams.

Vegas will struggle to win a few more games this year, and they are likely dropping to 2-7 in Week 10, as they face the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.