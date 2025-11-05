NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Updated rankings after wild trade deadline

Unless you slept through it all, you were present for some major trade deadline deals that went down on Tuesday, and it did not disappoint. There were several trades that happened on Tuesday afternoon alone, and some big-name players are now on new teams.

These trades definitely changed the NFL hierarchy a bit, as a team like the New York Jets are clearly in a 'tank' mode, but teams like the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks are trying to win now and make a run at things.

Let's get into a brand-new NFL power rankings after the dust has settled from the insane action at the NFL trade deadline.

Updated NFL power rankings following intense trade deadline action

32. Tennessee Titans (1-8)

The Titans can't do much of anything right, and they are, unquestionably, the worst team in football. It would not be shocking to see this team finish 1-16.

31. New York Jets (1-7)

The New York Jets traded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams on Tuesday, so this team is clearly building for the future and depleted their roster of its two best players. This was a major shift for the Jets' franchise.

30. New Orleans Saints (1-8)

Another team that might not win another game this season is the 1-8 New Orleans Saints, who have handed the reigns over to Tyler Shough.

29. Miami Dolphins (2-7)

Trading Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles, it's honestly a bit of a shock Miami wasn't able to offload any other players of note.

28. Las Vegas Raiders (2-6)

The Raiders traded Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday and got a respectable haul for the WR, who was not in their future plans.

27. Washington Commanders (3-6)

With Jayden Daniels again set to miss time, it's hard to envision how this Commanders' team doesn't continue to be among the worst in football.

26. Cleveland Browns (2-6)

If nothing else, the Cleveland Browns do have a playoff-caliber defense, and that has to be good for something.

25. Cincinnati Bengals (3-6)

If nothing else, the Cincinnati Bengals do have a playoff-caliber offense, and that has to be good for something...