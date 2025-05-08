A few teams in the NFL stick out as being overrated, but which teams would those be? It's never a good thing to be given this label, but here we are. There do seem to be a few overrated teams in the NFL as we progress through the 2025 NFL Offseason.

With the summer activities right on the horizon, teams can't really do much more to drastically improve their roster. We have a very solid indication of how teams will be when the season begins in September.

Let's look at the three most overrated teams following the 2025 NFL Draft.

2025 NFL Season: 3 most overrated teams following the NFL Draft

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs truly do not have a great roster and have become very Patrick Mahomes-reliant over the last couple of seasons. Ask yourself why the Chiefs have been in so many one-score games and why they can't runaway from opponents anymore.

This is a serious issue, and KC still has massive questions along their offensive line, with their offensive playmakers, and in the secondary. The Chiefs will still win double-digit games, but let's stop pretending they are some juggernaut - they aren't.

Pittsburgh Steelers

I suppose you might not think that the Pittsburgh Steelers are overrated, but they have figured out how to win nine or 10 games most every season. However, this is absolutely the worst roster this team has had in years - and it's simply not a good one, either.

The QB situation is the big kicker, as it'll likely be one of Mason Rudolph or rookie Will Howard. I do believe we are currently looking at a four or five-win team in 2025 unless something major changes.

Houston Texans

The main issue for the Houston Texans going into the 2025 NFL Offseason was fixing the offensive line. Well, did they? Using Ourlads, the Texans projected starting offensive line is:



Cam Robinson - Tytus Howard - Jarrett Patterson - Juice Scruggs - Blake Fisher



Players like Aireontae Ersery, Laken Tomlinson, Ed Ingram, and Trent Brown could be the primary backups. Of these nine players, who may be the nine OL that the Texans keep, how can you come up with a competent starting five?

With questions at wide receiver as well, Houston might have not done enough to take that next step, something they didn't do in 2024.