Steelers are practically begging Aaron Rodgers to play for them in 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers are desperate to get Aaron Rodgers in the building this offseason, and they've been laying it on thick over the last handful of weeks.

The Steelers inexplicably passed on drafting Shedeur Sanders despite rumors that they could take him as early as the first round. Why would they do that? Well, the only reason the Steelers -- a team in desperate need of any sort of quarterback solution on the roster -- would pass on a young, talented quarterback?

It's possible that a certain someone may have said they're not coming if the Steelers draft someone.

There's nothing concrete out there regarding Rodgers asking the Steelers not to draft someone, but it's certainly a plausible theory. There's really no other legitimate explanation.

Steelers moves indicating they are paving the way for Aaron Rodgers

The Steelers' recent trade to get rid of George Pickens might be the latest indicator that this team is actually trying to lure Aaron Rodgers.

Why would Rodgers be more inclined to come to Pittsburgh after they've traded away one of their top weapons? Well, Aaron Rodgers has "his guys" and one of "his guys" is wide receiver Allen Lazard. The Steelers have already added DK Metcalf to their wide receiver position and with Pickens in the building, along with a number of other young players, there's a logjam at receiver preventing Lazard (or another Rodgers friend) to come to Pittsburgh as well.

If this sounds a little too tinfoil hat for you, just wait and see what happens if/when Rodgers signs with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh passing on quarterbacks and now moving on from George Pickens is a signal-fire to the NFL world that this team is begging Aaron Rodgers to sign ASAP. The Steelers have said that they aren't putting any sort of timeline on anything with Rodgers, but Rodgers is going to have to get there in the relatively near future if things are actually going to work out on the field.