NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best teams currently out of the playoffs

There are some shocking teams currently not in the NFL Playoff Picture right now, and only time will tell if they are able to get back in here down the stretch in the regular season. There is a ton of parity in the NFL this year, so we have seen some insane things in the standings.

And we might not even have some of the more familiar faces in the playoffs if the current standings hold. We decided to take another fun spin on our NFL Power Rankings and have ranked the best non-playoff teams in the NFL this year.

Let's get into these rankings here.

Power ranking the best teams currently not in the NFL playoffs

4. Baltimore Ravens (10th seed)

The Baltimore Ravens were once 1-5 on the season, so this team is getting back into a decent spot and are currently 6-6 on the season, but they did just lose to the Cincinnati Bengals, and it's clear that Lamar Jackson just is not himself right now. Still, though, the Ravens are a solid football team and know how to win football games. The roster is strong, so they could figure this out.

3. Dallas Cowboys (9th seed)

The Dallas Cowboys are now the 9th seed in the AFC and are 6-5-1 after a three-game win streak, which has featured beating the Super Bowl teams from a year ago. Dallas added some talent on defense at the NFL Trade Deadline and are in a good spot to stack a few more wins and actually get into the NFL Playoffs Picture.

2. Houston Texans (8th seed)

It's hard to not love what the Houston Texans have done this year after an 0-3 start, and CJ Stroud is making his return back into the lineup, so this team could be surging at the right time. Houston has, arguably, the best defense in the NFL and is in a great spot to earn a Wild Card spot in the AFC

1. Detroit Lions (8th seed)

The Detroit Lions are still one of the more talented teams in the NFL, but they have been dealing with a ton of injuries this year. When healthy, they are among the best teams in the league, and that has been a concern with this team for over a year now. The Lions have some work to do to get back into the NFC Playoff Picture, as they are definitely not in a good position to win the NFC North, but you get the sense that this is one of the seven-best teams in the NFL.