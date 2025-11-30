2025 NFL Season: 3 teams who could go on an improbable Super Bowl run

The Super Bowl is still months away, but that does not mean we can't take a peek at some of the teams that could appear in the 60th Super Bowl. It's back in the Bay Area this year, and there could be some fun teams that go on a run and make the Super Bowl a must-see event.

We have seen some 'regulars' in the big game recently, like the Chiefs, Eagles, and 49ers, but could we see some new teams making the final game of the 2025 NFL Season? It's firmly possible with how much parity has been in the league this year.

Let's talk about three teams that could go on an improbable run to the Super Bowl this year.

These three teams could go on an improbable, shocking Super Bowl run

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have struggled a bit in recent weeks, and Daniel Jones is now dealing with a leg injury. With a brutal schedule down the stretch, it's not even a guarantee that Indy maintains it's lead in the AFC South and makes the playoffs, but when this team is on, no one can beat them. We saw that earlier in this year, as Daniel Jones was surgical, and Jonathan Taylor has been the best RB in the NFL this year.

The Colts being able to run the ball at a high level will put them in some high-leverage and favorable situations that could propel them to victory in the playoffs, and the no. 1 playoff seed in the AFC is very much in reach for the team.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are, genuinely, one of the more balanced teams in the NFL, but we did see QB Sam Darnold toss four interceptions in a big game against the LA Rams a couple of weeks ago. That might be the only thing preventing the Seahawks from making the big game - their QB not playing well in big games.

But that doesn't mean that continues. The Seahawks are talented and well-coached, and if they can find a way to win the NFC West, it could give them a clear path to Super Bowl LX. The passing attack is elite, and the defense is explosive. Seattle is frisky enough to make a run.

San Francisco 49ers

It might not be a huge shock to see the San Francisco 49ers make the Super Bowl this year, as they did this in 2019 and 2023, but this team has dealt with a ton of injuries and have a ton of new faces playing significant snaps this year. Heck, Brock Purdy has missed a chunk of the season and really hasn't looked all that good when healthy.

Kyle Shanahan is one of the best coaches in the NFL and really ascends to a new level when the playoffs roll around. He is no stranger to the postseason and would be able to guide this team to a Super Bowl run if they were able to stack a few more wins and officially clinch a spot. Do not rule out the 49ers this year.