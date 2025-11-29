NFL Playoff Picture: Complete NFC playoff picture after brutal Eagles' loss

Can we be serious about the Philadelphia Eagles? This has 2023 written all over it - they are still winning a lot, but the losses are ugly, brutal, and the weakness at QB is showing the most. Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo is also in way over his head.

Heck, the offensive line has not played well this year, and Saquon Barkley has also performed poorly. Still, even with the loss, the Eagles are still 8-4 on the season and still in a position to win the NFC East, even with the Dallas Cowboys surging.

The NFC might truly be wide open, as the Eagles, usually regulars, are just not going to be a threat this year. After a brutal Eagles' loss in Week 13, let's see how the NFC Playoff Picture looks.

Complete NFC Playoff Picture following ugly Eagles' loss

The Los Angeles Rams are the best team in the NFL right now, and with how flawed the other NFC playoff teams are, I would be a bit shocked if they did not represent the conference in the Super Bowl this year. There are a plethora of teams with winning records, but all of them have huge concerns.

(7) San Francisco 49ers @ (2) Chicago Bears

This would be a very interesting matchup, as the Chicago Bears have more roster talent, but the San Francisco 49ers are the more battle-tested postseason team. I would take the Niners in this one, but the Bears being the no. 2 seed in the NFC right now is a massive thing to take note of. This team has made amazing strides in the first year of the Ben Johnson era.

(6) Green Bay Packers @ (3) Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles now drop to the third seed in the NFC and would host the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round, and I think most of us would take the Packers in this one, as they do a lot better than the Eagles, and it just feels like Philly's offense has been stuck in first gear all season.

(5) Seattle Seahawks @ (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not a very good team right now and have some huge concerns. The Seattle Seahawks would come to town in this Wild Card matchup, and I would have a hard time betting against Seattle, one of the more well-rounded teams in the NFL.