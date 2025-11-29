2025 NFL Season: 3 teams who will easily be one-and-done in the playoffs

The 2025 NFL Season is getting closer to the playoffs beginning, and the playoff pictures in both conferences are taking shape in a big way. It's not super clear, though, which teams are going to emerge as the Super Bowl squads, but I have some ideas...

Anyway, the opposite of a Super Bowl team is a team that goes one-and-done in the playoffs, and we have a few playoff teams that are indeed going to do that this year. Every single season, teams get into the playoffs with notable roster issues or other things they struggle with, and that is the case with these three teams.

Let's talk about why these three clubs are going to be one-and-done in the playoffs here in 2025.

These three teams will be one-and-done in the NFL playoffs this year

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles here in 2025 are showing signs of their 2023 selves, and the circumstances are very similar as well. The team has gone through a ton of coordinators due to success and some poor coordinating the year prior, and 2025 is clearly one of those years, unfortunately. The Eagles are still 8-4 and might still win the NFC East, but this team does not have the juice on either side of the ball to win a playoff game, which would be the same fate as 2023.

Whoever wins the AFC North

The AFC North is a total mess this year, and it's really not clear who is going to win this division. as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are extremely flawed teams to say the least. Neither team is close to being a contender, as they have roster flaws and some iffy QB play right now. Whoever wins the AFC North is going to be one-and-done in the playoffs, even with a home playoff game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been one of the most 'good' teams in the NFL this year, but they are now dealing with some injuries and a bit of a regression on both sides of the ball. Tampa should be able to fend-off the underwhelming Carolina Panthers, but they are not built to win a playoff game this year. The Bucs are 6-5 for a reason, as they are trending toward a 9-8 season and are going to benefit from the NFL's seeding rules, as this team does not deserve a home playoff game.