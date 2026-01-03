2025 NFL season: 3 wildly bold predictions for Week 18

It’s the final regular-season edition of this staple, which has come up with its share of shockers and klunkers when it comes to predictions.

The Week 18 slate, per usual, features nothing but divisional clashes/rematches. So while there won’t be many surprises when it comes to these rivals, here’s a few bold picks when it comes to what will happen on Saturday and Sunday.

As for Week 17, there were whiffs when it came to the Chiefs and Panthers last week. However, the Falcons came through last Monday night against the Rams.

Here are 3 bold predictions for NFL Week 18

Panthers are the “pick” in knocking off the Buccaneers at Tampa

It honestly would not be a very bold prediction in having the Carolina Panthers complete a sweep of the reeling Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dave Canales’s team has not lost two games in a row since dropping their first two contests this season. Meanwhile, the Bucs are in freefall, dropping four straight and seven of their eight games after a 6-2 start.

What would be a somewhat gutsy pick is having the Carolina defense coming up with two pick-sixes of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The scores will come courtesy of cornerback Jaycee Horn and linebacker Nic Scourton. It would be the Panthers’ first NFC title since 2015.

Giants go out with a bang, outlasting visiting Cowboys

Back in Week 2 at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys outlasted the New York Giants, 40–37, in overtime. The teams combined for 984 yards of total offense, with Giants’ quarterback Russell Wilson throwing for 450 yards and three touchdowns (1 interception) in a losing effort. It’s one of eight games this season that the Cowboys have allowed at least 30 points.

Big Blue comes off a 34-10 win at Las Vegas in which rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 207 yards, plus ran for 48 yards and two touchdowns. The Cowboys have not only allowed an NFL-high 477 points, that total is the highest in franchise history. Look for another wild clash, with Dallas coming up short despite a big day from quarterback Dak Prescott.

Jets set new defensive “standards” despite loss to Bills

A year ago, the Buffalo Bills tied the NFL record for fewest turnovers in a season (8). They began this season by not giving up the ball in their first three games. Since then, there have been 19 turnovers in their last 13 games—13 of those miscues (10 interceptions, 3 lost fumbles) by quarterback Josh Allen.

The New York Jets are getting ready to close out another dismal season. One of the lowlights for Aaron Glenn’s team is the fact that the defense has not picked off a pass, and the club has come up with only four opponent fumbles recoveries.

It says here that Glenn’s club comes up with two Allen fumbles (in a losing effort) but no picks. By the way, the NFL records for fewest interceptions (2) and fewest takeaways (7) in a season are both held by the 2018 San Francisco 49ers.