2025 NFL season: 3 wildly bold predictions for Week 2

While last week’s bold predictions left a lot to be desired, there wasn’t any shortage of wildness when it came to the opening week of the 2025 NFL season.

There was a massive comeback in Buffalo on Sunday night. The Chiefs and Lions, tied for the best record in the league in ’24, both lost to divisional rivals. And while the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles struggled against the Cowboys, Nick Sirianni’s team made it 17 wins in their last 18 overall outings. Once again, we’re taking a stab at the unlikely with these selections.

Here are 3 bold predictions for NFL Week 2

Giants’ rookie QB Jaxson Dart sees the field vs. Cowboys

There were some exciting performances from quarterbacks around the league last week. That was not the case in regards to the New York Giants, as Russell Willson took the field for Brian Daboll’s club. Big Blue was on the wrong end of a 21-6 decision as New York’s offense gained 231 total yards and averaged just 3.7 yards per play.

Wilson failed to complete at least 50 percent of his throws (17-of-37 for 268 yards). He fumbled once (recovered), was sacked twice, and looked like the player that slumped down the stretch last year in Pittsburgh. Giants’ first-round pick Jaxson Dart had an eye-opening preseason, Stay tuned.

Steelers’ WR DK Metcalf burns Seahawks for 3 touchdowns

He didn’t reach the end zone in his debut with his new team, but he certainly made his presence felt in the club’s 34-32 victory over the Jets. Steelers’ wideout DK Metcalf totaled four receptions for 83 yards, his catches totaling 23, 31, 18, and 11 yards, respectively.

Last season with the Seahawks, he reached the end zone only five times—a career-low for the two-time Pro Bowler. Seattle’s defense was a bit of a disappointment last week vs. the Niners, so don’t be shocked if Metcalf burns his former club.

Chiefs drop to 0-2 for first time since 2014 with loss to Eagles

Last week in São Paulo, Brazil, the Kansas City Chiefs saw their seven-game winning streak vs. the rival Los Angeles Chargers, 27-21. It was a rough start for the reigning AFC champions, who were pummeled by the Philadelphia Eagles (this Sunday’s opponent) in Super Bowl LIX, 40-22, at the Superdome.

Now the Chiefs may be looking at losing their first two games for the first time since 2014, which happened to be head coach Andy Reid’s second year with the team. It happens to be the only season in which the club missed the playoffs under its head coach, dropping four of their final six games on the way to a 9-7 finish.