2025 NFL season: 3 wildly bold predictions for Week 6

The unpredictable continues to be the standard when it comes to the National Football League. Last week, six teams rallied from 10 points or more. The last two undefeated teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills, both lost at home. The New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans got their first victories of 2025.

In last week’s edition of wildly bold predictions, the Saints and Buccaneers indeed came away with wins, while the Jets didn’t hold up their end of the bargain.

Here’s three more attempts at some outlandish wisdom when it comes to three of this week’s 15 contests.

Here are 3 bold predictions for NFL Week 6

Jets pick off Broncos’ QB Bo Nix twice, but remain winless

The second-year quarterback of the Denver Broncos has shown that he will make his share of mistakes. He’s also shown that he can bounce back sooner than later. Sean Payton’s team looked miserable on offense for three quarters last Sunday in Philadelphia.

The Broncos were down 14 points entering the final 15 minutes and responded with 18 unanswered points in a 21-17 victory. The New York Jets have not only failed to win a game this season, but Aaron Glenn’s team has committed eight turnovers and has failed to come up with a takeaway. The Jets pick off Nix twice, but Payton’s club comes up with a third straight win.

Chargers can’t protect Justin Herbert (again) and fall to the Dolphins

After three weeks of play and with wins over each of their AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers looked formable to say the least. However, injuries have caught up with this team in a very short span. Now Jim Harbaugh’s club is riding a two-game losing streak, ironically to teams (Giants and Commanders) outside of their division.

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a rough 27-24 loss at Carolina in which they squandered a 17-0 second-quarter lead. The Bolts’ offensive line is hurting and running back Omarion Hampton is out. Miami’s pass rush awakens and Justin Herbert suffers through another rough outing.

Raschad White runs for 100-plus yards in Buccaneers’ win over 49ers

Much was made about last week’s showdown between the Buccaneers and Seahawks. Tampa Bay went into the game without running back Bucky Irving and wide receiver Mike Evans, but Baker Mayfield and company managed to put 38 points on the board against one of the better defenses in the NFL.

Without Irving, experienced Rashad White was the focal point of the Bucs’ running game. He totaled 14 carries for 41 yards and two scores, plus caught four passes for 40 yards in the team’s victory. White hits the century mark vs. the Niners’ defense, and Todd Bowles’ club emerges with a victory in a showdown of 4-1 teams.