NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers in the AFC

The AFC is a pretty mediocre conference. Let's power rank it after some wild Week 5 action. It is truly anyone's game in the AFC. With the Buffalo Bills losing to the New England Patriots in Week 5, every team in the conference has at least one loss.

There is also the New York Jets, the lone winless team in the NFL. As we approach midseason, things might begin to sort itself out more in the conference, but even the Kansas City Chiefs have looked rough at times this year.

We power ranked the AFC following some wild Week 5 action. Let's get into it here.

Power ranking the week AFC following Week 5 action

16. New York Jets (0-5)

The lone winless team in the NFL, the New York Jets have put up a ton of garbage-time stats that inflate what might look like an efficient offense. This team is terrible from top to bottom and can't do much of anything right.

15. Cincinnati Bengals (2-3)

The 2-3 Cincinnati Bengals have traded for Joe Flacco, and that is an upgrade over Jake Browning, but to me, Jameis Winston was the correct answer here, but I can see their reasoning for going for Flacco. This team is still among the worst in the conference for obvious reasons, though.

14. Miami Dolphins (1-4)

The Miami Dolphins could have easily been 2-3 had they closed the door shut on the Carolina Panthers, but this does feel like the beginning of the end for this current regime. A ton of changes are on the horizon, and it would not shock me if the QB, Tua Tagovailoa, was on a new team in the 2026 NFL Season.

The Dolphins need a major reset.

13. Las Vegas Raiders (1-4)

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost four games in a row, and it's not a surprise. This team was poorly built from the start, and now that they are actually playing games and not being pumped up in the offseason by others, we see the truth. Geno Smith has been a bottom-3 QB this year and has already thrown nine interceptions.

Nothing is working in Vegas besides losing.