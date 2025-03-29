The MVP is a quarterback award at this point. Could a few players emerge as top candidates to win the MVP for the first time in the 2025 NFL Season? Last year, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills won the MVP award. This was the first time he won the award.

Could we see another first-time winner emerge in the 2025 NFL Season? The answer is yes, but you'd be best to look at some of the quarterbacks who have not won the award, as the last time a non-QB won the MVP was all the way back in 2012.

It's very much a 'best quarterback award' at this point for better or for worse. Let's dive into four players who could win it for the first time in 2025.

2025 NFL Season: 4 players who could win their first MVP award

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Had the Cincinnati Bengals made the playoffs in 2024, Joe Burrow may have just won the NFL MVP award. He threw for over 40 touchdowns and was nearly unstoppable. As weird as it may sound, the Bengals fielding a competent defense in 2025 could be the major factor that decides whether Burrow wins the MVP or not.

Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders won 14 total games in the 2024 NFL Season, and Jayden Daniels had the best season by a rookie QB in the history of the NFL. Now with Laremy Tunsil protecting his blindside and having Deebo Samuel on offense, Daniels may already be in a position to compete for the NFL MVP.

I would be shocked if Daniels was not a top-5 favorite to win the award - to me, this is a very logical choice. Daniels and the Commanders could be insanely good next season.

Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

This is a bold choice, but Bo Nix was fifth in the NFL with 29 touchdown passes in 2024 and helped the Denver Broncos win 10 games and make the playoffs. He's already got a new weapon in Evan Engram to throw to, and it's very likely that the Broncos add a top-tier running back in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Already strapped with an elite offensive line and other fun weapons like Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr, Nix, and the Broncos offense might be on the cusp of breaking out in a big way next season. Sean Payton is a Hall of Fame offensive mind, so Nix also has that going for him as well.

Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is still hanging around and playing at an extremely high level. He and the Los Angeles Rams were able to win the Super Bowl in the 2021 NFL Season, so we know that this team can truly be elite. Stafford did not light up the stat sheet in 2024, but he often plays a lot better than what the statistics on paper will tell us.

With a weaponry featuring Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams, and being protected by a top-10 offensive line, Stafford might be able to give it one more solid go and compete for the MVP in 2025. Sean McVay is still an elite offensive mind himself, so maybe they've got another deep run up their sleeves.