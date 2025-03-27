Not every NFL team is going to perform how they want to in the 2025 NFL Season. A few have already begun failing their quarterbacks. An NFL team in today's era will mostly live or die by the QB position. There are no shortcuts - no NFL team is going to sustain legitimate success without a franchise quarterback, but other factors can bring this QB down.

A poor offensive line, bad coaching, and a lack of viable weapons can all greatly hurt. With how many players are on an NFL team, building a winning roster is extremely difficult. It's why there is a ton of turnover with head coaches and general managers every single offseason.

We haven't even hit the 2025 NFL Draft yet, but these three quarterbacks are already set up to fail.

2025 NFL Season: 3 quarterbacks who are definitely set up for failure

Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Russell Wilson recently signed with the New York Giants, but the Giants are one of the worst and most dysfunctional teams in the entire NFL. They don't have a good offensive line and are missing another weapon on offense. There is a reason why this team felt like they had to sign Wilson. This is going to be a huge downgrade in overall situation from Wilson's recent days with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos.

It's a one-year deal that can be worth over $20 million, but I am not sure Wilson will be able to make all of the money on his contract. It could be another shaky year where the OL cannot mask how long Wilson holds onto the ball and runs into sacks. Brian Daboll is going to have a huge task on his hands, and overall, the Giants simply do not have a good infrastructure in place.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott no longer has Mike McCarthy as his head coach, and his RB room was made a lot worse this offseason. There is still no WR2 next to CeeDee Lamb, and the offensive line could yet again use another starter. Prescott will be returning from his 2024 hamstring injury, but his front office has not done the QB any favors at all.

This could be a shaky year for the Cowboys, and they are one of many teams currently without much of a direction. Yes, Lamb is an elite player, but that's really about all Prescott has at this point.

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

What exactly was the plan here? The Seattle Seahawks traded Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, and cut Tyler Lockett, gutting their WR room. Seattle also signed Sam Darnold in free agency, but overall, their roster got a lot worse. Darnold is now primarily going to be throwing to an old Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The offensive line is also still a disaster. Their projected starting interior OL is Christian Haynes, Olu Oluwatimi, and Anthony Bradford. This iOL is the worst in the NFL, and their OL as a whole might be the worst in the league as well.

Overall, this is a massive downgrade from what Darnold had in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings, and I struggle to see any sort of direction from this team and front office. It's not a good time to be a Seahawks fan.