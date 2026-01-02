2025 NFL Season: 5 key statistics for Week 18 that you must know

There are 256 regular-season games down, and 16 more to go. Welcome to Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season. While 12 of the 14 playoff spots have been filled, there are four division titles still to be settled.

All the questions will be answered following the conclusion of the Ravens/Steelers Sunday night showdown at Pittsburgh.

It’s been quite the season in terms of oddities, numbers, and numerous statistics. Here are a few more to kick around.

Take a look at 5 key numbers for Week 18

0

As in the top seeds from a year ago being in the playoffs in 2025. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions finished 15-2 a season ago. The latter was knocked out of the playoffs in the divisional round, while Andy Reid’s team was wasted by the Eagles, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX. The last time both No. 1 playoff seeds failed to make the playoffs the following season was 2022. Both the AFC’s Tennessee Titans and the NFC’s Green Bay Packers were one-and-done in 2021, and out of the postseason in ’22.

4

So far, there will be four new division champions this season from a year ago. They would be the Patriots (AFC East), Broncos (AFC West), Bears (NFC North), and either the Seahawks or 49ers in the NFC West (Rams won in 2024). That number could change to seven if the Panthers beat the Bucs on Saturday in Tampa, the Jaguars defeat the Colts on Sunday (dethroning the Texans in the AFC South), and the Steelers knock off the Ravens on Sunday night in Pittsburgh. The Eagles may be the only repeat winner in 2025.

6

Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with 1,709 receiving yards. The two-time Pro Bowler is 70 yards ahead of the Rams’ Puka Nacua (1,639). If one or both are able to reach the 1,800-yard mark, they would join a very short list of six players to manage that feat. There’s Detroit’ Calvin Johnson (1,964) in 2012, the Rams’ Cooper Kupp (1,947) in 2021, Atlanta’s Julio Jones (1,871) in 2015, the 49ers’ Jerry Rice (1,848) in 1995, Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown (1,834) in 2015, and Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson (1,809) in 2022.

18

Once again, the final week of the NFL regular season features a schedule with 16 divisional clashes. After 17 weeks of action this season, there have been 18 two-game sweeps by team, while there have been 14 two-game splits so far in 2025. Only four times since realignment in 2002 (when the Houston Texans joined the NFL) have there been more splits that sweeps in a season, the latest time being 2022. Meanwhile, in both 2005 and 2021, there were 32 sweeps and 16 splits—the biggest differential since ’02.

477

That’s the number of points allowed by Brian Schottenheimer’s team this season, the highest total in the league this season. Still, the 7-8-1 Dallas Cowboys can avoid a second straight losing campaign with a win this weekend at MetLife Stadium. If the Cowboys allow the Giants to score at least 23 points on Sunday afternoon, it would mark the eighth time in NFL annals that a team has allowed 500-plus in a season. The NFL record for most points allowed in a season was set a year ago by the Carolina Panthers (534).