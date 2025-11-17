2025 NFL Season: Complete playoff picture following Week 11 action

The NFL playoff picture is coming into shape, as most teams have six regular season games left. There is a ton of parity in the NFL this year, so we currently have some very wild playoff pictures at the moment, but a lot can change.

As we all predicted, the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions, two 15-win teams from 2024, are currently on the outside looking it, and teams like the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears current lead their respective divisions.

It is just not shaping up in a way that many of us predicted. Now that Week 11 is about over, we can take a small dive into the complete NFL playoff picture. Let's get into that here.

Complete NFL Playoff Picture following wild Week 11 action

AFC Playoff Picture

Bye: (1) Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have won eight games in a row and are now 9-2 on the season. The Chiefs drop to 5-5 in Week 11 thanks to another Wil Lutz walk-off field goal, and the Broncos truly do feel legitimate. They would have the bye week and homefield advantage at the moment.

(7) Jacksonville Jaguars @ (2) New England Patriots

The frisky Jaguars can stay in most games, but they aren't fielding a ton of talent and are clearly benefitting from a high-end head coaching job from Liam Coen. The Jags could win the AFC South in 2026 if they take that next step.

(6) Los Angeles Chargers @ (3) Indianapolis Colts

The Los Angeles Chargers just aren't a very good team. They are continually banged up and lack depth at key positions. They would be in Indianapolis and face the Colts in the Wild Card Round. Indy beat them earlier this year, so I do believe that same result would hold.

(5) Buffalo Bills @ (4) Pittsburgh Steelers

Neither Buffalo nor Pittsburgh is a threatening team this year. Both defenses are shaky, at best, so this could end up being a shootout if this result held.