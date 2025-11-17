2025 NFL Season: Complete playoff picture following Week 11 action

NFC Playoff Picture

Bye: (1) Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles keep stacking the ugly wins, but the ugly wins are still wins. Philly is currently 8-2 and owners of the first overall seed in the NFC playoffs. I do not get the sense that they are the best team in the conference, though, and with the way the offense has played this year, I am not sure they'd be able to make a Super Bowl run for the third time since the 2022 season.

(7) San Francisco 49ers @ (2) Los Angeles Rams

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams have both beaten each other this year, so this could be an interesting game, especially if the 49ers can get healthy going into the postseason. Brock Purdy is back in the lineup for San Fran, so that's a great start.

What's also neat is that Mac Jones was quite good in Purdy's absence. On the other sideline, the LA Rams might truly be the best team in the NFL right now, as they are extremely balanced overall, and Matthew Stafford is playing his tail off.

(6) Green Bay Packers @ (3) Chicago Bears

The NFC North would be won by the Chicago Bears if the regular season ended today. They are a game clear of the Detroit Lions, and the six-win Packers would be visiting Chicago in this frisky Wild Card matchup. I do believe the Bears are a year too early to make a run, but you have to be encouraged if you're a Bears' fan.

The Packers are nothing more than a good team this year - they don't really do anything that jumps off the page.

(5) Seattle Seahawks @ (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sam Darnold threw four interceptions in Week 11, so that was a thing, and the Buccaneers lost to the Buffalo Bills. Seattle and Tampa Bay are two good teams, but neither feels like a Super Bowl squad at this point, as Seattle might have a QB issue in terms of showing up in big games, and the Bucs' defense has been a liability.