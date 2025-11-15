2025 NFL Season: Complete playoff predictions as Week 11 approaches

The 2025 NFL playoffs are getting closer, so we've decided to outline some playoff seeding predictions as Week 11 approaches. A lot can change between now and then, as teams currently in the playoff picture can fall out, and teams out can absolutely sneak in.

It feels like the parity in 2025 is more noticeable than in previous seasons, as there really is not a clear-cut contender if you ask me. Even some of the regular, familiar playoff faces have struggled a bit this year.

Let's get into some playoff predictions as Week 11 approaches.

NFL Playoff Predictions as Week 11 approaches

AFC Playoff Picture

Bye: (1) New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have a soft schedule to end the season and are simply going to continue stacking wins this year. I would have a hard time believing they falter, honestly, and they can't control who they play. The Pats earn the top seed.

(7) Houston Texans @ (2) Indianapolis Colts

The Houston Texans will climb their way into the playoffs for the third year in a row, but they have a huge test facing the Colts in Indy. Because the Colts have a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Denver Broncos, Indy would get the higher seed if both teams won the division and finished with the same record.

(6) Kansas City Chiefs @ (3) Denver Broncos

I am not sure the Chiefs will do enough to win the AFC West this year, as the Broncos could hand them their fifth loss in 10 games in Week 11. Denver is 8-2 for a reason and sport a Super Bowl-caliber defense. This Wild Card matchup could be the most competitive across the entire playoff field.

(5) Buffalo Bills @ (4) Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are trending toward, eventually, grabbing the AFC North lead and not looking back. With the Patriots having won the AFC East in our predictions, the Buffalo Bills would be going on the road early in the postseason.

NFC Playoff Picture

I love what the LA Rams have done this year and am of the opinion that they pull away over the final couple of weeks and earn that top seed in the NFC. They are one of a handful of 7-2 teams in the NFC approaching Week 11.

(7) Green Bay Packers @ (2) Philadelphia Eagles

The Packers are too talented to not make the playoffs, in my opinion, but it'll be another early exit, as the NFC East champion Eagles will take care of business against Green Bay. The Packers would surely have some major questions to answer if they are again one-and-done in the playoffs.

(6) Chicago Bears @ (3) Detroit Lions

The Chicago Bears are 6-3, and while they have enjoyed an awesome season thus far, they are still a year away from contending for the NFC North title. Chicago gets into the playoffs but will be in Detroit in our playoff predictions. The last time that happened, the Lions blew them out, so this could be a lopsided finish.

(5) Seattle Seahawks @ (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seattle earns the top Wild Card seed in our predictions and might actually be favored in this potential Wild Card matchup. The Buccaneers just feel like a 'good' team this year, but Seattle brings one of the more balanced teams in the league into Tampa here.