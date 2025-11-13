2025 NFL Season: Football food for thought in Week 11.

Talk about bookends? Week 10 began in Denver with a 10-7 Thursday night win by the Broncos over the Raiders. It ended at Lambeau Field on Monday night as the Eagles knocked off the Packers, 10-7.

So what’s in store for Week 11? You could make a case it’s the first pivotal week of the 2025 NFL season. It won’t include the 8-2 Indianapolis Colts or the 2-8 New Orleans Saints.

However, Week 11 will feature a total of nine divisional games, six of those rematches from earlier this season. And for the second consecutive week, the NFC West will feature two head-to-head matchups.

Football food for thought in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL Season

Off: Indianapolis, New Orleans

Thursday, Nov. 13

N.Y. Jets (2-7) at New England (8-2): The Jets have suddenly put together a mini two-game winning streak. It’s also a franchise that dating back to 2011, is 4-24 in it last 28 meetings with the Patriots. Mike Varbel’s club leads the NFL in run defense, but will be tested by Breece Hall and New York’s ground game.

Sunday, Nov. 16

Washington (3-7) vs. Miami (3-7) (Madrid, Spain): A year after a stunning 12-5 finish and an appearance in the NFC title game, the Commanders have now in the midst of a five-game skid. The Dolphins stunned the Bills last week in South Florida, and running back De’Von Achane could give Dan Quinn’s defense fits.

Carolina (5-5) at Atlanta (3-6): Back in Week 3 at Carolina, the Panthers got their first win of 2025 via a 30-0 triumph. A year ago, the Falcons finished with the second-fewest sacks in the NFL (31). This season, Atlanta’s pass rush has produced 29 QB traps. Raheem Morrris’s club has also four consecutive games.

Tampa Bay (6-3) at Buffalo (6-3): For the second straight week, Baker Mayfield and company square off against one of the best teams in the AFC. Since winning their first four games, the Bills are 2-3 and have turned over the ball five times in those contests. The Bills’ run defense continues to be a huge liability.

L.A. Chargers (7-3) at Jacksonville (5-4): The Bolts head to the Sunshine State for the second time this season. Jacksonville is hosting this series for the first time since the club’s amazing 31-30 comeback win in the 2022 playoffs. Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been sacked 20 times in his last four games.

Chicago (6-3) at Minnesota (4-5): Ben Johnson’s team is 6-1 in its last seven contests and are tied for the best record in the NFC North. But the Bears are 0-2 vs. their division foes, including a 27-24 Monday night home loss to the Vikings in Week 1. Only Miami (17) has committed more turnovers than Minnesota (16).

Green Bay (5-3-1) at N.Y. Giants (2-8): The Packers head to MetLife Stadium to face a Giants’ team with a new head coach (Mike Kafka) and a third different starting quarterback (Jameis Winston) this season. Green Bay has scored 27-plus points in five wins and a tie, and a combined 30 points in three setbacks.

Cincinnati (3-6) at Pittsburgh (5-4): When last these clubs squared off in Week 7, the former came away with a 33-31 Thursday night home win. Steelers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers comes off a miserable Sunday night performance versus the Chargers. Cincinnati’s defensive unit has given up 35 touchdowns.

Houston (4-5) at Tennessee (1-8): Back in Week 4 at Houston, the Texans blanked the Titans, 26-0, and are 4-2 in their last six games after an 0-3 start. Tennessee is now the lone one-win team in the NFL, and own the worst point differential (minus-127) in the league. The Titans’ offense has scored only eight TDs.

San Francisco (6-4) at Arizona (3-6): The 49ers dug themselves a big hole last week at home against the red-hot Rams and never caught up. This season, Kyle Shanahan’s club is 3-1 vs. NFC West rivals and 3-3 vs. the rest of the league. Can the Niners’ offensive line block Cardinals’ edge rusher Josh Sweat (8.0 sacks).

Seattle (7-2) at L.A. Rams (7-2): Both teams own four-game winning streaks and have identical 17-9 regular-season records since the start of ‘24. Seattle has outscored its last four foes in the first half by a combined 96-26 count. The Rams’ Matthew Stafford has 20 TD passes (0 INTs) in his last six contests.

Baltimore (4-5) at Cleveland (2-7): It may be a surprise to some that these clubs have split their two-game set each of the previous four seasons. Back in Week 2, the Ravens were limited to just 242 total yards and still came away with a 41-17 win. Lamar Jackson threw for 228 yards and four scores in the first meeting.

Kansas City (5-4) at Denver (8-2): The Broncos have actually won two of the last three meetings in this rivalry (although Kansas City sat many starters in Week 18 a year ago)—this after the Chiefs had reeled off 16 straight wins in this series. Denver has a combined 109 sacks in their last 27 regular-season outings.

Detroit (6-3) at Philadelphia (7-2): A battle of first-place teams in the City of Brotherly Love. A year ago, the Lions were the top seed in the NFC, but it was the No. 2 Eagles who wound up reaching and winning Super Bowl LIX. Dan Campbell’s team (6) and Nick Sirianni’s club (4) have combined for only 10 turnovers.

Monday, Nov. 17

Dallas (3-5-1) at Las Vegas (2-7): The Cowboys got some much-needed help on defense during their off-week via trades for Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson. The Raiders are in the prime time spotlight for the second straight week. Geno Smith was sacked six times in the 10-7 Thursday night loss at Denver.