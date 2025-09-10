NFL power rankings: AFC North rankings has a surprise at the top for Week 2

The AFC North looks a bit upside down right now. Let's power rank the division as Week 2 approaches. If Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers end up turning into something, the divison itself could be a very interesting face.

Furthermore, the Cincinnati Bengals actually won a Week 1 game, so they've started off on the right foot thus far. The Ravens did suffer a defeat in Week 1, but they'll figure it out, and the Cleveland Browns are going to be a non-factor late in the season.

Now that Week 1 is over and we can turn our attention to Week 2, let's power rank the AFC North.

AFC North power rankings ahead of Week 2

4. Cleveland Browns (0-1)

The Cleveland Browns absolutely outplayed the Cincinnati Bengals, but the way I see it is the Browns have enough talent on their roster to hang in games for most of it, but don't have the talent to close out games, if that makes sense.

However, no one is shocked that Cleveland lost this game, so in some ways, it's a win. Cleveland has two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and are clearly building for the long-term. A Week 1 loss against a much better team isn't anything notable.

Right now, they are last in our AFC North power rankings, and it's probably going to stay that way.

3. Baltimore Ravens (0-1)

A brutal, terrible, awful loss in Week 1 drops the Baltimore Ravens to third in our AFC North power rankings. Baltimore blew a double-digit lead in the second half, and it's honestly more of the same for this team. The Ravens will be fine and will get back on track, but it's just annoying for the fans to see their team continually blow leads like this.

I would expect the Ravens to get this thing situation and probably come away with the division title, but they're in a bit of a hole in our latest AFC North power rankings.