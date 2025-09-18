2025 NFL Season: Football food for thought in Week 3

The third week of the 2025 NFL season kicks off at Orchard Park on Thursday night in what is the first of four matchups of 2-0 and 0-2 teams.

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins appear to be headed in opposite directions. Meanwhile, there’s a playoff rematch in the City of Brotherly Love between Sean McVay’s Rams and Nick Sirianni’s Eagles.

While the reigning Lombardi Trophy holders are off to 2-0 start, the defending AFC champion Chiefs are looking for their first victory of 2025.

Football food for thought in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL Season

Thursday, Sept. 18

Miami (0-2) at Buffalo (2-0): Despite a strong second-half rally that fell short last Sunday against the Patriots, Mike McDaniel’s club has looked mostly lifeless during the team’s winless start. The Dolphins shuffle off to Buffalo, where they haven’t won since 2016 (9 straight losses, including playoffs). Dating back to Sean McDermott’s arrival in Orchard Park in 2017, the Bills own a 15-2 overall mark in this rivalry.

Sunday, Sept. 21

Atlanta (1-1) at Carolina (0-2): The Falcons’ defense impressed on Sunday night at Minnesota, limiting the Vikings to a pair of field goals, sacking J.J. McCarthy six times and picking him off twice. It’s the home opener for the Panthers—off to an 0-2 start for the fourth straight year and sixth time in seven seasons. Bryce Young has five turnovers in two games, four in those coming in the first half of those two contests.

Green Bay (2-0) at Cleveland (0-2): The Packers are in Cleveland for the first time since 2017, and looking for their first 3-0 start since opening 4-0 in 2020. Seven players have a part of Green Bay’s eight sacks in two games, and Jeff Hafley’s defense has given up a total of 97 yards on the ground in the wins over the Lions and Commanders. The Browns’ offense has produced just as many touchdowns as turnovers (4).

Houston (0-2) at Jacksonville (1-1): For the second time in three years, DeMeco Ryans’s team has opened 0-2. But back in 2023, the Texans actually rallied to win the AFC South. The Jaguars let one get away from them last week at Cincinnati as their defense faded in the second half. Houston has lost its first two games by a combined six points (Rams and Buccaneers), and now faces an AFC team for the first time in 2025.

Cincinnati (2-0) at Minnesota (1-1): A battle of the backup quarterbacks as Jake Browning gets the nod for Joe Burrow, and Carson Wentz takes over for JJ McCarthy. The Vikings’ offensive line had its problems with the Falcons’ new-look pass rush on Sunday night, giving up six sacks. Enter Bengals’ defensive end Trey Hendrickson and company. Cincinnati is 7-3 in its last 10 road games dating back to 2024.

Pittsburgh (1-1) at New England (1-1): The Steelers look sloppy last Sunday at home vs. the Seahawks, and their defense has been a major disappointment after two weeks of play. Mike Vrabel’s club evened its record last Sunday at Miami and got contributions from the offense, defense and special teams. Including playoffs, New England owns an overwhelming 15-4 mark in the last 19 meetings dating back to 1998.

L.A. Rams (2-0) at Philadelphia (2-0): Another instance of two teams meeting each other for the third time in less than a calendar year (see Ravens vs. Bills in Week 1). It’s also the second consecutive postseason rematch for Nick Sirianni’s team, which is now 18-1 in its last 19 overall contests dating back to ’24. The Rams’ defense has given up one touchdown in two games, while racking up eight sacks.

N.Y. Jets (0-2) at Tampa Bay (2-0): The last time the Jets finished the season with a winning record was back in 2015. The head coach was Todd Bowles, now firmly in command of a club that has opened the season with a pair of road victories. Aaron Glenn’s defense has disappointed to date, giving up seven offensive touchdowns while failing to force a turnover. The Jets were winless (0-5) vs. NFC teams in 2024.