2025 NFL Season: Football food for thought in Week 3

Indianapolis (2-0) at Tennessee (0-2): The Colts had not won a season opener since 2013, and now sit at 2-0 for the first time since 2009. Shane Steichen’s team has not turned over the ball in two contests, quite the contrast for a club that gave up the ball 29 times in 17 games a year ago. The Titans, who have lost the last four meetings in this divisional series, have totaled 31 points and just 385 total yards in two outings.

Las Vegas (1-1) at Washington (1-1): After knocking off the Patriots in Foxborough in Week 1, the Silver and Black had an extra day to prepare for the division-rival Chargers and failed to score a touchdown. The Commanders fell at Lambeau Field last Thursday night, and quarterback Jayden Daniels’ status (knee) is unknown. Will backup quarterback Marcus Mariota get a shot at one of his former employers on Sunday?

Denver (1-1) at L.A. Chargers (2-0): Sean Payton’s defense looked ordinary at best last week at Indianapolis. The Colts rolled up 167 on the ground and the Broncos’ pass rush sacked Daniel Jones just once. It’s the third straight divisional game for Jim Harbaugh’s squad, which comes off a 20-9 Monday night win at Las Vegas. The Bolts have given up two touchdowns and six field goals during their 2-0 start.

New Orleans (0-2) at Seattle (1-1): The Saints have failed to win a game, but were quite competitive at home against both the Cardinals and 49ers. Kellen Moore’s team hits the road for the first time this year, and quarterback Spencer Rattler will certainly recognize Seahawks’ offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who held that job in New Orleans in 2024. Keep an eye on Seattle wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Dallas (1-1) at Chicago (0-2): The Cowboys’ offense has been a little better than many may have thought entering the season. However, Dallas’s defensive unit has been pushed around in two outings, giving up seven touchdowns and a combined 808 total yards in splitting with Eagles and Giants. The Bears allowed 52 points last Sunday. A total of 22 teams have given up fewer points than that in their first two games.

Arizona (2-0) at San Francisco (2-0): The four teams in the NFC West have combined to lose just one game after two weeks of play, and it was Kyle Shanahan’s club that knocked off the Seahawks in Seattle in Week 1. The Cardinals’ defense is much-improved against the run this season to date, and it will be very interesting to see if the Niners’ Christian McCaffrey has any success. It’s San Francisco’s home opener.

Kansas City (0-2) at N.Y. Giants (0-2): Andy Reid‘s team has lost its first two games for the first time since 2014, which was the last time the Chiefs failed to reach the playoffs. A week after being limited to a pair of field goals at Washington, the Giants scored 37 points at Dallas and it still wasn’t enough to secure a victory. New York’s pass rush could be an issue for a Kansas City offensive line still trying to find itself.

Detroit (1-1) at Baltimore (1-1): The Lions won’t soon forget the team’s last appearance at Baltimore. In 2023, the club was on the very wrong end of a 38-6 setback. For history buffs, the Men from Motown are 0-4 lifetime on the road in this series dating back to 1998. Detroit (52) and Baltimore (41) combined to score 93 points in Week 2—the latter reaching the 40-point mark for the second time in as many games.