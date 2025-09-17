NFL Predictions: These 2-0 teams will miss the playoffs in the 2025 season

A few 2-0 teams across the NFL might find themselves missing the playoffs when the regular season comes to an end.

Starting the season 2-0 doesn't guarantee a team gets into the playoffs, and conversely, starting 0-2 doesn't doom a season, either. However, it does do wonders for a team's playoff chances if they are indeed able to start with two wins.

We looked at every 2-0 team in the NFL and identified a few that aren't going to make the playoffs.

Will these 2-0 teams miss the playoffs in the 2025 NFL Season?

San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy might be out for a couple of weeks, and this already feels like yet another season where the team is going to be plagued by injuries. Their WR room has been devastated with injuries, and you have to wonder if their strength and conditioning staff is just needing to be replaced at some point.

The 2-0 start has been nice, but the 49ers have a slim margin for error and will break down as the season goes on.

Cincinnati Bengals

With Joe Burrow now set to miss most of the season, Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals will have a ton of work to do to get into the playoffs. Now yes, Browning is competent, but in the AFC, the Bengals are not going to be able to hang around. This team is still weak in the trenches, and now having a below-average QB in the picture is going to make things even harder than they were going to be.

Do not expect Cincy to make the playoffs in the 2025 NFL Season.

Are the 2025 Indianapolis Colts just the 2024 New Orleans Saints? Some are already wondering if the Colts can sustain this success, especially on offense. Daniel Jones has been a horrible QB for about 90% of his career, but things might be trending in the opposite direction.

With that said, Daniel Jones is still Daniel Jones, and we're also not quite sure if Shane Steichen is truly the right head coach for the job. Sure, Indy is first in the AFC South and already have a two-game lead over the Houston Texans, but we still have 15 regular season games left, and the wheels could slowly begin to fall off for the Colts.