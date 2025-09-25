2025 NFL Season: Football food for thought in Week 4

There are six teams that have managed to get through the first three weeks of this NFL season without a loss. Meanwhile, there are also a half-dozen clubs still looking for their initial victory of 2025.

Hence there is a battle of the undefeated on Sunday afternoon at Tampa. Meanwhile, there are clashes of the winless on Sunday at Houston and Monday night at South Florida.

So what’s the over/under on blocked field goals in Week 4?

Football food for thought in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL Season

Thursday, Sept. 25

Seattle (2-1) at Arizona (2-1): Jonathan Gannon’s club lost a heartbreaker to the Niners last Sunday, and also lost running back James Conner for the rest of the season with an ankle injury. The Seahawks have won the last seven meetings in this series, and are 10-1-1 in their last 12 appearances in the desert.

Sunday, Sept. 28

Minnesota (2-1) vs. Pittsburgh (2-1) (Dublin, Ireland): This interconference series has made the rounds lately. From London in 2013, to Pittsburgh in 2017, to Minnesota in 2021, and now Ireland in 2025. Both clubs come off wins in which they forced five turnovers. The Vikings were 5-0 vs. AFC teams in 2024.

Washington (2-1) at Atlanta (1-2): For the second straight Sunday, Commanders’ quarterback Marcus Mariota may be facing a team that he used to play for as Jayden Daniels is still on the mend (knee). The Falcons’ offense has scored only three touchdowns in as many games. Raheem Morris’s team was blanked at Carolina last week. Atlanta has six sacks in their lone win, and a combined two sacks in two losses.

New Orleans (0-3) at Buffalo (3-0): The Saints’ current losing streak has now reached seven straight games dating back to Week 15 of 2024. Sean McDermott’s team is off to 3-0 start within the conference, and two of their victories have come vs. AFC East rivals. The Bills were 4-1 vs. NFC teams a season ago.

Cleveland (1-2) at Detroit (2-1): The league’s top-ranked defense in terms of fewest yards allowed takes on the NFL’s No. 3 offense. Dan Campbell’s club has scored 13 offensive TDs in three games this season. Detroit has put a combined 90 points on the board in besting the Bears and Ravens these last two weeks.

Tennessee (0-3) at Houston (0-3): Brian Callahan’s team is in the midst of a nine-game losing streak dating back to 2024, and now embarks on a three-game road stretch. The first stop is Houston, where the Titans last won a game. DeMeco Ryans’s club has scored three touchdowns and committed five turnovers.

Carolina (1-2) at New England (1-2): The Panthers travel for the third time this year. The Pats are home for the third time in four weeks. Carolina has scored 49 unanswered points, and had three takeaways in the Week 3 win over Atlanta. New England gave up the ball five times in the loss to Pittsburgh.

L.A. Chargers (3-0) at N.Y. Giants (0-3): For the first time this season, the Chargers don’t face a division rival, while Justin Herbert may be the league’s hottest quarterback. The Giants are making a change behind center as 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart gets the nod. Big Blue is 1-9 in its last 10 home games.

Philadelphia (3-0) at Tampa Bay (3-0): For the third consecutive week, the Eagles face a 2024 playoff team. For the second straight Sunday, they’re involved in a battle of unbeatens. Buccaneers have been a real thorn in the side of the Birds since 2015, winning six of the last seven meetings (including playoffs).

Indianapolis (3-0) at L.A. Rams (2-1): The Colts are off to their best start since 2009, when they won their first 14 games and reached Super Bowl XLIV. For the third time in four weeks, Sean McVay’s club faces an AFC South team. Keep an eye on NFL rushing leader Jonathan Taylor vs. a so-so Rams’ run defense.

Jacksonville (2-1) at San Francisco (3-0): New Jaguars’ head coach Liam Coen has won two games, which means the team is halfway to its victory total of 2024. After playing their first two games on the road, the Niners are back at Levi’s Stadium for the second straight week. Losing Nick Bosa last week was a big blow.

Baltimore (1-2) at Kansas City (1-2): Barring a tie, one of these reigning division champions will fall to 1-3 on Sunday. John Harbaugh’s club has scored 13 offensive touchdowns and surrendered 12 offensive TDs. The Chiefs’ limited offense could get well against a club that is allowing a stunning 415.0 yards per game.

Chicago (1-2) at Las Vegas (1-2): The Bears are in Sin City for the first time since 2021, while these clubs clash for the second time in three years. Chicago’s Caleb Williams had a field day against Dallas’ shoddy defense last Sunday. Geno Smith has all four of the Raiders’ turnovers this season—all interceptions.

Green Bay (2-1) at Dallas (1-2): It’s safe to say that AT&T Stadium is the Packers’ home away from home. The team has played six games in the building, including Super Bowl LXV vs. the Steelers, and has yet to lose. Dallas has given up the most passing yards in the NFL and has allowed seven TDs through the air.

Monday, Sept. 29

N.Y. Jets (0-3) at Miami (0-3): Miami has basically owned this series since 2016, defeating the Jets in 14 of the clubs’ last 18 meetings. Dating back to their final game of the 2024 season (a 32-20 loss to the Jets), the Dolphins have now lost four in a row and have allowed at least 31 points in each of those setbacks.

Cincinnati (2-1) at Denver (1-2): A year ago on a Saturday night at Cincinnati (Week 17), Bengals’ signal-caller Joe Burrow outdueled Denver’s Bo Nix as the Bengals won in overtime. There will be no such duel this season with the former out of action. The Broncos’ run defense is a disappointing 20th in the league.