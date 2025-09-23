NFL Power Rankings, Week 4 Ranking every winless team after Week 3

There are six teams in the NFL that do not have a win through three weeks. We power ranked them approaching Week 4. Which team will be the last to win a single game? The six winless teams in the NFL right now definitely show some surprises.

Did many of us actually expect the Houston Texans of all team to begin the year winless? In the coming weeks, many of these teams will continue to stack losses, but others could dig themselves out of it.

Now that Week 3 is behind us and Week 4 is rapidly approaching, we power ranked every winless team. Let's get into it here.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all six 0-3 teams approaching Week 4

6. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints got blown out by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3, and most of us saw this coming. The Saints could truly become the first winless team in the 17-game era, and I do believe there is another team on this list that could also hold that honor depending on how the season shakes out.

New Orleans has to hit the reset button and build for the future, but they simply have not done that. GM Mickey Loomis has his hands all over this bottom-tier roster, and there just isn't much to like with this team in 2025.

5. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are a horrible football team, and Cam Ward looks like a rookie QB. The Titans have a long rebuild process ahead of them, and I am not sure this current coaching staff will remain beyond the 2025 NFL Season.

The Titans are going to be a 'get right' game for many teams, and that's just the harsh reality of their situation, but perhaps things could begin to turn a corner in 2026? Many people have already bought into Cam Ward and think he has 'it.'