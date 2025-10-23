Last week, two defending division champions got some much-needed time off. This Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens host the surging Chicago Bears. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills travel to Charlotte to face a Carolina Panthers’ team riding a three-game winning streak.



Week 8 sees a season-high six teams—the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, and Seattle Seahawks—sit out.



Back to the Ravens and Bills. Both clubs find themselves in unfamiliar positions, at least at the moment. How has each of these perennial contenders fared to date?



2025 NFL Season: Grades for teams coming off Week 7 bye



Baltimore Ravens (1-5)



It’s arguably the most stunning fall from grace in the league this season. The Baltimore Ravens still have 11 games to play and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) are the only team in the AFC North with a winning record. However, John Harbaugh’s club is riding a four-game losing streak, and will likely be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson this week once again. The reigning division champions got hot a year ago when it counted most, and finished with a 12-5 record. Six games into 2025, the Ravens have already lost as many games as they did all of last season.

The biggest issue for Harbaugh’s club is a defense that has fallen hard after being a top-notch unit in 2023. There were issues a season ago when the club allowed the second-most passing yards in the league. In ’25, the Ravens have allowed a NFL-high 32.3 points per game, given up 23 offensive touchdowns, forced only three turnovers, and have come up with only eight sacks. Compare that to 2023, when Harbaugh’s club gave up an NFL-low 280 points and only 24 offensive TDs. That team led the NFL in sacks (60) and tied for the league lead with 31 takeaways. Injuries have not been the only problem.

Grade: D

Buffalo Bills (4-2)

Sean McDermott’s team was cruising along this season, but have now hit a few potholes. The Buffalo Bills opened 4-0 this season and scored at least 30 points in each of those victories. In their last two outings, a Sunday evening home loss to the rejuvenated New England Patriots (23-20) followed by a Monday night setback at Atlanta (24-14), the defending AFC East champions have totaled a combined 34 points. McDermott’s club now finds itself chasing Mike Vrabel’s team—winners of four consecutive games—in the division standings.

Like the aforementioned Ravens, the Bills’ biggest issue has been defense. In particular, the club has really struggled to stop opposing ground attacks. Only the division-rival Miami Dolphins (159.3) are giving up more yards per game rushing than McDermott’s defense (156.3). Add in the fact that 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen has suddenly gotten a little sloppy with the football and suddenly the Bills don’t look as formidable. In the team’s last three games, Buffalo’s star signal-caller has committed a surprising five turnovers. In his prior 23 total outings (including playoffs) dating back to 2024, Allen gave up the football just eight times.

Grade: B-