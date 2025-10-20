NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 7

6. Buffalo Bills

Bills were on a bye week in Week 7

The bye week for the Buffalo Bills probably couldn’t have come at a better time, but also, kind of a terrible time.

The Bills lost two games in a row before the bye, and obviously have a sour taste in their mouths. Especially with the Patriots being one of the hottest teams in the NFL, the Bills probably would have loved a chance to get back on track this week.

So it goes in the NFL.

As things stand right now, the Bills have actually fallen behind the Patriots in the AFC East standings after New England’s win over the Titans in Week 7. Maybe that will be a bit of a spark for this team when they come back from the off week, but it’s a wake-up call, if nothing else.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers play Monday night vs. Lions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the most interesting teams in the NFL, and they have themselves a legitimate MVP candidate in Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield has been phenomenal all year, leading the way for the “Cardiac Bucs” who have also been the most clutch team in the league so far this season. Last year, turnovers were a legitimate problem for Mayfield, who had 16 interceptions, the most he’d thrown since 2019.

So far this season, he’s thrown just one interception compared to 12 touchdowns, and we’re seeing the Bucs really respond to the way he’s playing. This is a dangerous team that will give us a fantastic litmus test against the Detroit Lions when they take each other on during Monday Night Football’s latest double-header.