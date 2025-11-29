2025 NFL Season: It's clear what the most obvious Super Bowl matchup is

This could be one of the more interesting Super Bowls and playoffs this year, as the NFL is wide open, and some of the regular teams that we see deep in the playoffs are struggling to an extent. The parity has been abundant here in 2025, and that was clear just one month into the season.

There is a ton of 'good' this year, but not much great. However, when you peel back the curtains a bit and truly dive deep into some teams in the league thus far, it is clear which two are going to be the last ones standing when Super Bowl LX happens in early February of the new year.

Let's talk about why the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos are going to be in the Super Bowl this year.

The Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos are going to be in Super Bowl LX this year

Well, for starters, these are the two best teams in the NFL in 2025 - the LA Rams are sporting elite offenses and defense. The offense is led by Matthew Stafford, who has been the MVP of the league this year, and the defense is young and explosive. Sean McVay and Stafford have also won a Super Bowl together back in 2021, so they have done it before. Furthermore, it's easy to see why the Rams are the best team in the NFC.

The Denver Broncos are the best team in the AFC when you consider everything like coaching, roster, and quarterback play. The defense has been among the best in the league this year and is on pace to be the best pass-rush ever. Second-year QB Bo Nix has turned into one of the more clutch players in the NFL, as Denver is riding an eight-game win streak.

The Broncos have become elite in one-score games, and head coach Sean Payton is simply one of the best coaches in the NFL. From top to bottom, Denver is one of the smoothest operations in the NFL. While each team has flaws - LA's special teams and Denver's overall offensive consistency, it's clear that both teams have been able to overcome those this year.

And with how many flaws that other teams in either conference have compared to Denver and LA, it would not be shocking to see the Broncos and Rams being the final two teams competing for the Super Bowl here in the 2025 NFL Season.