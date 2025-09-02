2025 NFL Season: Picks and score predictions for Week 1 games

Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season is officially this week. Let's dive into our picks and score predictions for this week's games. We have finally made it, as the 2025 season begins on Thursday when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys.

It's a classic NFC East showdown, but we've also got 30 other teams in action, and our picks and score predictions are right here. The upcoming season should be yet another one filled with a ton of parity and close games.

Fortunately, our picks and predictions can give you some top-notch knowledge and guidance for the coming slate of NFL action, so let's get into it right here.

NFL picks and score predictions for Week 1 games

Thursday, September 4th

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 PM

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the toughest games of the weekend against the defending Super Bowl champions, and while Week 1 upsets are always happening each year in the NFL, the Eagles are going to be riding high in this one and should take care of business, as Saquon Barkley is going to run wild against this limp Cowboys defensive front, and that's going to be the main factor here.

Eagles win 28-20

Friday, September 5th

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers, 8:00 PM, Brazil

In Brazil, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers see each other in an AFC West matchup of two teams that did win double-digit games and make the playoffs in the 2024 NFL Season. I like LA's roster better than KC's, and the Chargers are simply going to out-main the Chiefs in this one.

Chargers win 24-21

Sunday, September 7th

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM

While I am high on the Atlanta Falcons in 2025, Michael Penix Jr is still quite ripe in the NFL, and I would not expect the Falcons to hit their stride until later on in the season, so the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should win this one.

Buccaneers win 30-17

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM

The Cincinnati Bengals were able to get Trey Hendrickson's contract situation fixed for the 2025 NFL Season, so the Bengals did get their crucial to-do list done, and while this team has started slow in recent years, the offensive line for Cincy actually feels quite solid, and that's been a sticking point for this team. The Bengals take care of business.

Bengals win 27-13