NFL Quarterback Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers approaching Week 1

The 2025 NFL regular season officially begins this week, so let's roll out our first QB power rankings of the new season. We've finally made it; the regular season kicks off this Thursday with the Dallas Cowboys facing off against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

All 32 teams are in action this weekend, and it's going to be awesome to have actual football back. One key thing to note about the first couple of weeks of a given NFL season is that anything can happen.

Many times, we see some shocking upsets that just aren't expected, as teams usually take a few weeks to settle into their identity. Anyway, every team in the league has their starting QB for the upcoming season, so let's rank them here.

NFL quarterback power rankings for Week 1 of the 2025 season

32. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

We’re now going to ditch the ‘unranked’ category and actually give each starting QB a ranking for the 2025 NFL Season. Cam Ward was the first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft and hopes to revive the dysfunctional Tennessee Titans franchise. He is definitely more of a project-type at the position and is not going to find immediate success overnight. He’s last in our QB power rankings.

31. JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

A de-facto rookie, JJ McCarthy has an elite supporting cast around him and honestly has no reason to not succeed, so McCarthy’s true ceiling will be revealed with the Vikings in 2025 and beyond. He’s not taken a snap in a regular season game, so we can’t really rank him much higher than this for Week 1.

30. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

Beating out Tyler Shough for the starting QB job, Spencer Rattler had a rough rookie season and is likely going to have a rough second season, as the New Orleans Saints have nothing worthwhile going for them and are likely headed toward actually being forced to rebuild.

29. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Micahel Penix Jr got some action late in the 2024 NFL Season and is in some ways still in his rookie season, as he has a handful of starts. With Kaleb McCary now out, his blindside protector, Penix and the Falcons’ offense is going to be that much more under the spotlight in 2025.