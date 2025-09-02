2025 NFL Season: Picks and score predictions for Week 1 games

Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM

In a game of two bad teams, the Indianapolis Colts are starting Daniel Jones in the 2025 NFL Season, so the one big thing that Indy is going to have against them in 2025 is indeed the QB position. The Miami Dolphins, if nothing else, do have an advantage at the position, and with this game also being indoors, it bodes well for Miami's high-flying passing attack.

I would expect the Dolphins to be able to come away with a close victory here, as the defense should not have much trouble stopping Daniel Jones and that offense.

Dolphins win 24-20

Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots, 1:00 PM

The New England Patriots are going to be better than the Las Vegas Raiders this year. I've been high on the Patriots for most of the 2025 NFL Offseason, as they do have the better QB and might also have the better roster. Las Vegas' roster feels a bit hollow, so New England should be able to win the battle in the trenches, and the Pats getting this game at home is another bonus.

Patriots win 17-16

Arizona Cardinals @ New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM

Arguably the worst team we'll see thus far in the 17-game era, the New Orleans Saints are going to struggle in every single game this year, and with the Arizona Cardinals trending in the right direction, there really shouldn't be much of a discussion here. Sure, the Week 1 upset could be at play in this one, but I like the Cardinals to slam the door shut and start 1-0.

Cardinals win 23-14

Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Jets, 1:00 PM

Both Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields were on the opposite teams last year in this interesting and perhaps weird matchup. Rodgers is the better quarterback, and the Steelers are clearly the better team, but I like the Jets do score one of those wild Week 1 upsets, as first-year head coach Aaron Glenn, if nothing else, seems to know how to motivate his players at a high level.

Jets win 20-17