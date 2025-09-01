NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Biggest risers and fallers before regular season

We are merely days away from the start of the 2025 NFL regular season, and the race to Santa Clara for Super Bowl LX is officially going to be underway.

The reigning Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Dallas Cowboys to kick off the 2025 regular season on Thursday night, and we’re finally going to start getting a look at the teams we’ve been making a million different predictions for this offseason.

And even with as many possible outcomes as we can explore, the NFL is undoubtedly going to surprise us. With just days before the regular season, we’re taking one last crack at NFL Power Rankings without seeing any of these teams play. It’ll be fun to see how different this list is after Week 18.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Cowboys plummeting before Week 1

32. New Orleans Saints

What is there to like about the Saints? This is roster with a lot of really solid veteran players, but no clarity at the quarterback position. The surprise retirement of Derek Carr this offseason obviously forced this team to change course, and now the Saints are likely playing with one eye on the future at quarterback. And that future probably isn’t on the roster. We’ll see what Spencer Rattler can do first, and Tyler Shough at some point after that (in all likelihood).

31. Indianapolis Colts

The closer we’re getting to the regular season, the less I’m liking the Colts’ projection. I don’t know where to put this team. Part of me wants to believe that Daniel Jones can be the next Sam Darnold or Baker Mayfield, and part of me wonders if this Colts team is headed for a full-scale reload after this season. The biggest reason I hesitate to put the Colts so low on a list like this is the overall talent of this roster is strong, especially at the offensive skill positions. The quarterback position will be this team’s determining factor in 2025.

30. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are in a major state of transition as a franchise right now, and unfortunately for them, we’re only in the beginning stages of the current renovations. Everyone in Cleveland is undoubtedly frustrated about the team whiffing on the window they just had where they could have stuck with Baker Mayfield, but they didn’t. And they are paying the price in QB purgatory. The floor is slightly higher with Joe Flacco, but the ceiling is extremely low for this Browns team.

29. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are breaking in the #1 overall pick Cam Ward this year and they’ll get off to a tough start against the projected #1 defense in the NFL, the Denver Broncos. The Titans have one of the older rosters in the league, however, so there is experience around Ward, and that should help him acclimate. Nobody is talking about the Titans like they could be the next Washington Commanders or anything, but we will watch Ward’s career with great interest.