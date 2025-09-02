2025 NFL Season: Picks and score predictions for Week 1 games

Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers, 4:25 PM

A massive NFC North showdown sees the Detroit Lions heading to Green Bay to face the Packers, and it just feels like the Packers did close the gap in a big way with their Micah Parsons trade. Furthermore, the Lions lost both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson to head coaching jobs, so some have called the Lions an obvious team to regress. I tend to agree, and with the Packers clearly making an all-in push this offseason, it going make for some competitive and perhaps different results in the division this year. Give me the Packers in yet another close Week 1 contest.

Packers win 28-27

Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 PM

In what would be a very fun and different Super Bowl in 2025, the Houston Texans face off against the Los Angeles Rams, and the main thing to watch out for in this one is if the Texans' offensive line saw the right changes in the offseason. With this being a Week 1 game, their OL could fail to find that key chemistry, and the Rams are more of a known commodity, so I'll take LA in this one.

Rams win 27-23

Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills, 8:20 PM

In a rematch of one of the AFC Divisional games in 2024, the Baltimore Ravens face the Buffalo Bills. Some would say that both Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are the two best quarterbacks in the NFL, and it's really going to be hyped as a "Allen vs. Lamar" type of thing, which is obviously wrong. Baltimore has the better roster and better coaching staff, and in my eyes, also have the better QB, so give me Baltimore in an expected close game.

Ravens win 30-28

Monday, September 8th

Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears, 8:15 PM

This week's Monday Night Football game sees de-facto rookie QB JJ McCarthy making his first regular season start against a hungry and solid Chicago Bears' defense. While you may be right in saying that the Vikings will be a better football team, the Bears are going to overwhelm McCarthy, and I would not expect his first NFL start to go all that well. Give me the Bears in an emotional victory to close out Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season.

Bears win 22-16