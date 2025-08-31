NFL Predictions: Final Super Bowl prediction for the 2025 season

The 2025 NFL Season officially begins this week. Let's roll out our final Super Bowl predictions; who comes out on top? Super Bowl LIX saw the Philadelphia Eagles pulling apart the Kansas City Chiefs, and that was the second time in three seasons the NFL world got that exact Super Bowl.

Well, it would be nice to see some new teams in the Super Bowl this year, as parity is generally awesome, and there are numerous teams that can make a run in the 2025 NFL Season, but a lot can happen between now and February of 2026.

Seeing as the 2025 NFL Season does begin this week, we've outlined our final Super Bowl predictions. Who wins it this year?

The winner of Super Bowl LX will be...?

There aren't many legitimate Super Bowl contenders for 2025. The teams that really stick out are probably only the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, and LA Rams, but there are strong arguments for other teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, and Green Bay Packers.

When I look at the AFC, I see the 'big 3' in Buffalo, Baltimore, and Kansas City again all being very close to each other in 2025, but there could be a possibility that one or both of the Bengals and Denver Broncos join them.

In the NFC, the Eagles might be due for a regression given that they did lose numerous starters in free agency and also lost former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Furthermore, in 2023, the year after they had made the Super Bowl the last time, Philly collapsed down the stretch and got blown out in the Wild Card Round.

So when I look at the NFL as a whole, I'm buying into the Buffalo Bills finally getting over the hump in the AFC, and my reasoning for that is Kansas City's roster is worse than it was at this point in 2024, and the Chiefs did win all of their one-score games last year - that type of thing won't happen for the second year in a row, and the Bills were the better team in 2024. Buffalo has the better roster and also have the better QB.

In the NFC, I struggle to find a team I can legitimately latch onto, but the LA Rams really excite me, especially if Matthew Stafford is healthy, as Stafford and the Rams have been to the Super Bowl recently, and the rest of the top NFC contenders all have issues - will the Detroit Lions rebound from losing Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn? Will the Minnesota Vikings be contenders with JJ McCarthy in 2025?

Can the Eagles avoid the Super Bowl hangover? When I hash out all of this, the Rams emerge in my prediction.

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams - Super Bowl LX



Bills 27, Rams 21