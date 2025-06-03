2025 NFL Season: Predicting all 8 division winners heading into the new year

NFC North - Green Bay Packers

I have been looking at the Detroit Lions as the favorites again in the 2025 NFL Season, but them losing both coordinators and now a top-3 center to retirement in Frank Ragnow has me re-thinking that. The Packers have been ascending over the last two seasons and could hit their stride in 2025. Jordan Love might on the cusp of breaking out, and the Packers roster is quite deep. Give me Green Bay in 2025.

NFC South - Atlanta Falcons

I am buying into the Atlanta Falcons for the 2025 NFL Season. Michael Penix Jr is in a great situation in Atlanta; he's got a good offensive line, elite weapons, and does get to play in a dome. The Falcons do have to de-throne the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tampa is not a juggernaut by any means and do have some roster holes.

This is definitely a bold prediction, but I will take the Falcons to capture the NFC South title in the 2025 NFL Season.

NFC East - Washington Commanders

Our three predictions thus far in the NFC have different division winners from the 2024 NFL Season. The Washington Commanders are ascending to put it lightly and may have the next elite QB in the NFL in Jayden Daniels. This team, working with house money last year, won 14 total games and appeared in the NFC Championship Game.

I trust that Dan Quinn can steer this ship to even more success in 2025. And while their 2024 season was about as good as any NFL team could have, they added the necessary pieces to get over the hump and at least capture the division title.

NFC West - Los Angeles Rams

No change here, as the Los Angeles Rams have one of the best rosters in the NFL and did finish the season 9-3 after a 1-4, injury-riddled start. I trust the elite duo of Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay to be able to get this thing done again, and the Rams, frankly, have bigger fish to fry, as this team is absolutely a Super Bowl contender. Give me the Rams to win the NFC West.