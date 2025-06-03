There was a ton of money thrown out to free agents in the 2025 NFL Offseason. Let's see which players signed the richest deals.

Spending in free agency can definitely bite in team in the worst way, but in many instances, free agency deals can really help teams. It's important for clubs to not overspend and to target players who fit the system more rather than the most talented at a given position.

While spending a lot in free agency can have an awesome impact on a team, not spending a lot can also help as well. There was a metric ton of money spent in free agency a few months ago.

Let's look at the highest-valued contracts signed in the 2025 NFL Offseason.

2025 NFL Offseason: Looking at the richest contracts teams handed out

5. Aaron Banks, Green Bay Packers - $77,000,000

Aaron Banks was definitely not going to be brought back by the San Francisco 49ers for this price. He signed with the Green Bay Packers in free agency and is entering into quite the situation. He'll go from protecting Brock Purdy to protecting Jordan Love, so that will continue to make his life easy.

4. Dan Moore, Tennessee Titans - $82,000,000

Dan Moore is a hit-or-miss tackle, so the Tennessee Titans took a huge gamble with this $82 million investment. If Moore hits, rookie QB Cam Ward may end up being protected by one of the top offensive lines in the NFL.

3. Will Fries, Minnesota Vikings - $87,720,000

Will Fries and Ryan Kelly were the two big offensive line additions by the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, as it's clear that they hope to build around and compete with the young JJ McCarthy.

2. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks -$100,500,000

Sam Darnold threw over 30 touchdowns with the Vikings in the 2024 NFL Season and landed a deal worth just over $100 million from the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 NFL Offseason, but the deal can be ripped up after just one season, so Darnold will need to play well.

1. Milton Williams, New England Patriots - $104,000,000

Milton Williams was not re-signed by the Philadelphia Eagles, as he scored a deal worth over $100 million with the New England Patriots, who spent a ton of money in free agency in hopes of breaking out in the 2025 NFL Season with Drake Maye under center. To me, Williams was definitely one of the players who got more money than he's actually worth.