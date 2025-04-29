2025 NFL Season: Predicting every team's starting QB after the draft

NFC North

Detroit Lions - Jared Goff

Jared Goff is one of the most elite pocket passers in the NFL as of now and has the Detroit Lions on the cusp of making a Super Bowl run.

Green Bay Packers - Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love do feel very close to breaking out. This is the most '10th best team' in the NFL, if that makes sense. Green Bay is creeping closer to contention.

Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams

I would not be shocked if Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears broke out in 2025 and competed for a Wild Card spot in the NFC - their roster really has everything a team needs to win in the NFL.

Minnesota Vikings - JJ McCarthy

De-facto rookie JJ McCarhy has an elite supporting cast around him in Minnesota, and if he does not play well, we'll all know why...

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons - Michael Penix Jr

Starting a few games in 2024 for the benched Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr is now the guy in Atlanta and will have every chance to develop into a franchise QB.

New Orleans Saints - Tyler Shough

Taking Tyler Shough with the 40th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints seem to be dealing with some uncertainty with Derek Carr and his shoulder. Shough may end up being the starter by default in this scenario.

Carolina Panthers - Bryce Young

Playing well after his benching in 2024, Bryce Young may only have 2025 to prove that he is indeed a franchise quarterback in this league.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Baker Mayfield

Having the best season of his career in 2024, Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers benefit from a horrible division and should win the NFC South yet again in 2025.

NFC East

Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels

Maybe an elite QB already, Jayden Daniels might just be the best QB in the NFC and could QB the Washington Commanders deep into the playoffs again in the 2025 NFL Season.

Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has never hit the 4,000-yard mark in a season or the 25-touchdown pass mark, which is interesting. Hurts is a lot closer to the 20th-ranked QB in the NFL than the 10th, but what do I know?

Dallas Cowboys - Dak Prescott

Likely returning from a torn hamstring in 2024, Dak Prescott did watch as the Dallas Cowboys had a shockingly good 2025 NFL Draft class.

New York Giants - Russell Wilson

The New York Giants took Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but Russell Wilson is this team's starter for at least a chunk of 2025.

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers - Brock Purdy

Likely signing a long-term extension soon, Brock Purdy is nothing special but is plenty good enough to help the San Francisco 49ers get back into the postseason in 2025.

Arizona Cardinals - Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray has an elite skillset, but it has never felt like he's hit his full potential with it. Maybe he has...?

Seattle Seahawks - Sam Darnold

Signing with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, Sam Darnold may only be the team's starting QB for a year. Seattle after drafted Jalen Milroe in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Los Angeles Rams - Matthew Stafford

Perhaps having another year or two in him, Matthew Stafford is again back as the starting QB of the Los Angeles Rams in 2025 and is still slinging it at a high level.