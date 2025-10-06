2025 NFL Season: Second-year QB class proving to be all-time great already

The second-year QB class from the 2024 NFL Draft is already on pace to be one of the best in the history of the league.

Many teams have hit a home-run with their QB in the 2024 NFL Draft, and several franchises are trending toward becoming legitimate contenders in the near future primarily due to the QB they took. This is something that hasn't really been seen many other times in the history of the NFL.

With six quarterbacks going in the first round alone, this class was bound to emerge as something special, and it's honestly trending toward being an all-time great class when you think about it.

The second-year QB class is simply all-time good already

Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, and Bo Nix are all on fire this season and have led their teams into good spots thus far. Maye, Daniels, and Nix's teams are all 3-2, and Williams' Bears are 2-2, as they were on their bye in Week 5, but check out the production from each player through the first month-and-change of the 2025 NFL Season:

Drake Maye: 113/153, 1,261 yards, 73.9% completion, 7 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 107.8

Jayden Daniels: 58/98, 664 yards, 59.2%, 4 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 93.2 rating

Caleb Williams: 81/130, 927 yards, 62.3%, 8 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 97.8 rating

Bo Nix: 114/176, 1,103 yards, 64.8%, 8 touchdowns, 4 interceptions 87.9 rating

This is simply unprecedented, and sure, not every QB listed here has eye-popping numbers, but we saw two of these then-rookies back in 2024 lead their teams to the postseason. Both Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels won in Week 5 in hostile environments, and in year two, Drake Maye and Caleb Williams are both breaking out in their own way.

The jury is absolutely still out on Michael Penix Jr and JJ McCarthy, but even Spencer Rattler has gotten in on some of the fun despite being on a horrendous team:

Spencer Rattler: 118/176, 990 yards, 67%, 6 touchdowns, 1 interception, 90.4 rating

It is also not crazy to suggest that all of the Patriots, Commanders, Bears, Broncos, Saints, Falcons, and Vikings are starting their 2024 QB draft pick in the 2026 NFL Season. Every once in a while, an NFL Draft rich in QB talent presents itself like this, and it's paying off for many teams thus far. This may already be trending toward being an all-time class.